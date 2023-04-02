Bill Maher And Gay Panelist Call Out ‘Trendy’ Push To Convince Kids They’re Transgender

Videos by OutKick

Bill Maher isn’t impressed by the movement to convince young children they’re the opposite sex.

Transgender youth is becoming an increasingly large issue in America, and the transgender issue is under a spotlight following biological female Audrey Hale murdering six people in Nashville.

Maher, gay reporter James Kirchick and Virginia Lt. Gov. Winsome Sears touched on the issue of transgender youth on the Friday night episode of “Real Time with Bill Maher,” and the first two agreed things are going too far.

Specifically, Maher and Kirchick both have issues with attempting to convince young children they’re actually not their biological sex.

Bill Maher calls out “trendy” push to convince kids they’re transgender. (Photo by John Shearer/WireImage for Amazon.com)

Bill Maher calls out “trendy” movement to convince kids they’re transgender.

“I think where some of the conflicts are coming is dealing with children. A lot of these gender non-conforming children would otherwise grow up to be gay. I mean, if you’re a boy who’s wearing his sister’s dresses and playing with dolls, you know, seven out of 10 times, you’re going to grow up to be gay and likewise for a tomboy girl. Many of them will grow up to be straight too. Who knows, but a lot of these kids are now being told because of this radical gender ideology that they’re actually a member of the opposite sex. So this is where the conflict is coming in,” Kirchick explained.

Bill Maher and panelist James Kirchick push back against transgender youth hysteria. (Photo by Chris Polk/FilmMagic)

Maher seemed to agree and expanded further saying students are being taught in school there really “is no such thing as sex.

“It’s all sort of on a spectrum. There’s no such thing as boys and girls. You’re born, if you have a penis, it could be an indication of being a male. It’s just a jump ball. We’ll figure it out later and we can always cut it off,” Maher sarcastically quipped.

The panel encouraged slowing down.

Maher admitted he does believe there are very “rare” instances of transgender people where “the factory installed equipment didn’t match,” but seemed to urge slowing down a bit with the hysteria.

“There are other ones now because it is somewhat trendy. I know people hate to hear that, but it’s obviously true. There is an element of social contagion. Otherwise, it wouldn’t be so prevalent here [Los Angeles] and not in Indiana. It wouldn’t be regional,” Maher further explained.

Kirchick and Maher also both pointed to countries in Europe that are slamming the brakes on the youth transgender movement.

Bill Maher isn’t a fan of pressuring kids to believe they’re transgender. (Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for J/P Haitian Relief Organization )

“There are advanced democracies in Europe that have been doing this a lot longer with children, pediatric transgender medicine. They’re now dialing back … In this country, a lot of trans activists say the science is settled. The science is settled, and if you disagree you’re a bigot and fascist and that’s a real problem.,” Kirchick told the audience.

“The very countries that liberals always look to,” Maher agreed.

Bill Maher is consistent on this issue.

This is hardly the first time Bill Maher has spoken out on the issue. Just a couple weeks ago he, again, pointed out the fact transgender youth certainly seems regional.

That wouldn’t seem to add up given the fact we’re told it’s organic across the board.

If this spike in trans children is all biological, why is it regional? Either Ohio is shaming them or California is creating them. pic.twitter.com/t3Tx23MOsu — Bill Maher (@billmaher) May 21, 2022

This is also the latest example of Maher being a voice of reason in the media, especially on the left. Most people just get in line and refuse to speak out.

Maher regularly pushes back when he disagrees with something. That’s true with woke culture and youth being pressured to believe they’re transgender.

We’ll have to see if the woke mob now comes for Bill Maher and James Kirchick for speaking out against the transgender youth movement. It’s likely a guarantee, but both shouldn’t back down.