New Suitor Aims To Purchase Twitter Before Elon Musk

Tesla CEO Elon Musk is tired of weaving through the politics of changing Twitter from the inside.

So instead, he’s proposing to buy all of it … prompting the elites to band together and figure out a way to thwart such a purchase.

On Thursday, Musk announced his intention to potentially buy Twitter at a $10 premium and a stock price of $54.20 ($41 billion value).

But he may have some competition.

Thoma Bravo, a private-equity firm owned by Puerto Rican billionaire Orlando Bravo, has entered the bidding war as a source connected to the New York Post revealed the firm’s intention to out-bid Musk.

Elon Musk could have competition: Thoma Bravo considers Twitter bid https://t.co/qnyKl5PW8V pic.twitter.com/KjSEg6fXY9 — New York Post (@nypost) April 14, 2022

An estimated total for Bravo’s pitch has not been reported.

However, the bid falls outside Bravo’s typical business model: primarily dealing with B2B tech firms rather than direct-to-consumer companies.

“Is there a rigged game in place where people throw everything they can at Elon Musk to keep him from buying Twitter?” Clay asked on Thursday’s OutKick the Show, predicting how gatekeepers for free speech will intervene and prohibit Musk from bringing free speech back to the enterprise.

Twitter currently finds itself in a state of freefall as Musk considers his position as a shareholder of the company if the sale is not approved.

Should Musk withdraw his 9.2 percent stake, Twitter’s valuation would surely plummet; thus making it necessary for a company to fill in the fiscal void if Musk exits.

One fellow Twitter stakeholder filed a federal class-action lawsuit against Musk on Tuesday related to a complaint with the SEC over the Tesla CEO’s delayed claim of 9.2 percent of the company.

When a Saudi Arabian Prince and Twitter shareholder, Alwaleed bin Tala, publicly denounced Musk’s bid for the company on Thursday, Musk responded:

“Interesting. Just two questions, if I may: How much of Twitter does the Kingdom own, directly & indirectly? What are the Kingdom’s views on journalistic freedom of speech?”

On Sunday, Musk declined his invite to join Twitter’s board of directors, leaving audiences and free-speech proponents to wonder what would transpire from Musk’s handling of Twitter.

