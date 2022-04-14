Elon Musk Has The Blue-Checks Panicking

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has offered to buy 100 percent of Twitter at a final purchase price of $43 billion.

Of course, Twitter is unlikely to accept Musk’s offer. Twitter shareholder Saudi Arabian Prince Alwaleed bin Talal has since objected to the idea. But should Musk find a way, the blue-checkmark brigade might just strike.

As LouderWithCrowder.com pointed out, the reactions from the woke today are broken into three categories:

The left today: 1) If Musk buys Twitter, I'm leaving!

2) Free speech can only survive with more censorship

3) Please daddy government block this sale and save us — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) April 14, 2022

Because Twitter is rarely a humorous place, we make it a priority to point out whenever it is. Like today.

Here are some of the funniest responses we’ve seen to the idea that Musk could buy Twitter and allow free speech on the platform:

I am frightened by the impact on society and politics if Elon Musk acquires Twitter. He seems to believe that on social media anything goes. For democracy to survive, we need more content moderation, not less. — Max Boot 🇺🇦 (@MaxBoot) April 14, 2022

Got that? We will need more “content moderation” for “democracy” to survive. At least Mr. Boot has the Ukrainian flag in his Twitter handle. That means he’s not pro-Putin.

To the trolls: I decided directing my tweet solely to Twitter's CEO was an oversimplification, so I deleted it. I stand by the underlying sentiment: Elon Musk's attempted takeover of Twitter is a threat to the free world. I care about freedom — and, also, factual precision. pic.twitter.com/RnriZ7D4pj — Matthew Rozsa (@MatthewRozsa) April 14, 2022

If Elon Musk buys Twitter it would be a massive blow to democracy and social movements globally. https://t.co/oRc9fDIiA7 — Frederick "Pre-order Patriarchy Blues" Joseph (@FredTJoseph) April 14, 2022

Bet no one buys that guy’s book. Who gave him a check?

Today on Twitter feels like the last evening in a Berlin nightclub at the twilight of Weimar Germany. — Jeff Jarvis (@jeffjarvis) April 14, 2022

So far, this might be the best tweet. Someone verified was dumb enough to compare Musk trying to buy Twitter with Nazi Germany.

In case you were wondering, Jarvis is a professor at the City University of New York. Nutjob.

Over on CNN+, Brian Stelter is panicking:

"Ratteling Silicon Valley." Brian Stelter is seemingly panicked by Elon Musk's offer to buy Twitter. "The board of Twitter is in a very public fight with the richest man in the world." pic.twitter.com/HJuqMaLoIV — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) April 14, 2022

Perhaps his viewers — all 10,000 of them — agree?

The USA Singers, which says it “stands against Fascism” in its bio, wants Twitter to delete Musk’s account for daring to buy the service:

Twitter should tell Elon Musk to go fuck himself, then delete his account. That’s how you deal with an out of control narcissistic bully. — The USA Singers (@TheUSASingers) April 14, 2022

Even the guy who always begs MSNBC for a role on the bench has weighed in:

Elon Musk gonna fuck around and get @jack Dorsey an Image award. — Elie Mystal (@ElieNYC) April 14, 2022

If Musk were somehow to purchase Twitter, the angry pro-censorship crowd may have to start their own Twitter, as the conservatives did with Parler, Gettr and Gab.

Imagine a Twitter alternative that’s even more woke than Twitter, one that demands proof of vaccination and the inclusion of preferred pronouns in every bio. It could happen.

Elon Musk is the biggest threat to Big Tech censorship. In fact, he might be the only real threat. Thank you, Elon.

If you see any more great tweets, send them our way.