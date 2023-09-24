Saints Turn Back To Jameis Winston After Derek Carr Goes To Locker Room With Injury

Videos by OutKick
Everything appeared to be going the way of the New Orleans Saints so far this season. They won their first two games and took a 17-0 lead into halftime against the Green Bay Packers. But early in the second half, starting quarterback Derek Carr suffered an injury and the team now turns to Jameis Winston.
Packers defender Rashan Gary sacked Carr on a third down play and appeared to slam Carr into the ground. It looks as though the Saints quarterback landed hard on his right shoulder.
Derek Carr leaves game, Jameis Winston in at QB for the Saints
Winston started seven games for the Saints in 2021 and the team went 5-2 in those games. He started three games last year, but struggled and the team went 1-2 in those contests.
For this game, Winston just needs to avoid mistakes. The team already has a 17-point lead. Avoiding mistakes is not a strength of Jameis Winston. He threw 30 interceptions in his final season in Tampa Bay before the team replaced him with Tom Brady.
Winston has 80 career NFL starts and 96 interceptions thrown. Among active NFL quarterbacks, Winston has the worst interception rate (3.4%). On three QBs have rates of 3% or higher: Winston, Blaine Gabbert and Sam Darnold.
Not exactly great company.
The Saints have to hope that Derek Carr’s injury isn’t too serious.
His return Sunday has already been ruled out, but not further information has been provided. New Orleans is still in position to win. But an extended absence clearly is not what Saints fans want to see.
Winston is a terrific backup quarterback and he elected to stay in New Orleans rather than seek starting quarterback opportunities.
Now, he has another opportunity to play.
Let’s see what happens…
Follow Dan Zaksheske on X – formerly known as Twitter: @RealDanZak