Saints Turn Back To Jameis Winston After Derek Carr Goes To Locker Room With Injury

Everything appeared to be going the way of the New Orleans Saints so far this season. They won their first two games and took a 17-0 lead into halftime against the Green Bay Packers. But early in the second half, starting quarterback Derek Carr suffered an injury and the team now turns to Jameis Winston.

Packers defender Rashan Gary sacked Carr on a third down play and appeared to slam Carr into the ground. It looks as though the Saints quarterback landed hard on his right shoulder.

Saints QB Derek Carr was slow to get up after the previous play. pic.twitter.com/di3SHSGm12 — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) September 24, 2023

Derek Carr left field, headed to injur tent and now headed to locker room. Jameis Winston is in.

pic.twitter.com/N8ijrRiNRv — Armando Salguero (@ArmandoSalguero) September 24, 2023

Winston started seven games for the Saints in 2021 and the team went 5-2 in those games. He started three games last year, but struggled and the team went 1-2 in those contests.

For this game, Winston just needs to avoid mistakes. The team already has a 17-point lead. Avoiding mistakes is not a strength of Jameis Winston. He threw 30 interceptions in his final season in Tampa Bay before the team replaced him with Tom Brady.

Winston has 80 career NFL starts and 96 interceptions thrown. Among active NFL quarterbacks, Winston has the worst interception rate (3.4%). On three QBs have rates of 3% or higher: Winston, Blaine Gabbert and Sam Darnold.

Not exactly great company.

The Saints have to hope that Derek Carr’s injury isn’t too serious.

Derek Carr has been ruled out with the shoulder injury. He has not returned to the field. — StaceyDales (@StaceyDales) September 24, 2023

His return Sunday has already been ruled out, but not further information has been provided. New Orleans is still in position to win. But an extended absence clearly is not what Saints fans want to see.

New Orleans Saints QB Derek Carr left the team’s Week 3 game with a shoulder injury and Jameis Winston is now in. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

Winston is a terrific backup quarterback and he elected to stay in New Orleans rather than seek starting quarterback opportunities.

Now, he has another opportunity to play.

Let’s see what happens…