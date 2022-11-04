The Saints Make The Team’s Starting QB Crystal Clear

The New Orleans Saints have doubled down on the team’s commitment to Andy Dalton.

Prior to the blowout win over the Raiders, Saints head coach Dennis Allen made it clear his intention is to start Dalton the rest of the way.

Dalton responded by throwing for 229 yards and two touchdowns.

The Saints are committed to Andy Dalton at QB. He’s starting over Jameis Winston. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

Now, if there was any doubt whether or not that would hold, Allen made it clear “it’s his show to run right now,” and Dalton won’t lose the job as long as the offense keeps rolling.

Allen when asked if Dalton's starting job is a week-to-week deal: "Andy's starting and if we continue to play like we have on offense, which is what our expectation is … Andy will be the starter moving forward … It's his show to run right now and we'll see how that goes" — Katherine Terrell (@Kat_Terrell) November 3, 2022

Can Andy Dalton remain the man for the New Orleans Saints?

While the Saints are only 2-3 in games Dalton has slung the ball around in, he’s played reasonably well. He’s thrown for 1,175 yards and nine touchdowns to four interceptions in five games. Three of those interceptions came in a 42-34 loss to the Cardinals. You remove that game, and he’s putting up awesome numbers. Andy Dalton is also completing more than 65% of his passes.

With the Saints sitting at 3-5 and the window to get the season under control closing, it makes sense why Allen would want some stability.

Saints will keep riding with Andy Dalton at QB. He has nine touchdown passes in five games. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

The unfortunate reality is that Jameis Winston just hasn’t panned out in 2022 as people hoped. He has four touchdowns to five interceptions in three games, and didn’t win a game after the opening week.

Now, it’s the Andy Dalton show in New Orleans, and he appears to be responding in a positive manner.

Andy Dalton will keep starting at QB for the Saints. Jameis Winston will remain on the bench. Will Dalton keep starting? (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

New Orleans now has games against the Ravens, Steelers, Rams and 49ers on the horizon. Fans are going to find out real fast if Dalton’s time as QB1 is meant to be or if the team might change things up.