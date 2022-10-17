New Mexico State Fans Throw Massive Punches During Wild Brawl

New Mexico State fans just aren’t prepared to handle winning.
During a 21-9 win Saturday over New Mexico, fans rocking Aggies gear in the stands started throwing hands, despite the fact they should have been celebrating.
You can watch the carnage unfold in the tweet below.
Since the start of the 2018 season, the New Mexico State Aggies have won a grand total of 10 games. NMSU is consistently one of the worst programs in the country.
The team gets blown out regularly and there’s often very little to celebrate. That might sound harsh, but it’s true.
Finally, the Aggies are experiencing a small taste of success. The team was on their way to get their second win in the past three games, and instead of focusing on Jerry Kill’s squad on the field, fans are busy trying to beat the living hell out of each other.
Some people just truly aren’t meant to experience success. Alabama fans get upset when the Crimson Tide don’t win by 40.
Meanwhile, the New Mexico State Aggies can’t even handle beating a rival without a melee breaking out in the stands.
Next time, just be grateful New Mexico State is not being embarrassed, yet again, in front of the college football world. There’s no need to cut it loose in the stands, especially during a win.