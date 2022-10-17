New Mexico State Fans Throw Massive Punches During Wild Brawl

New Mexico State fans just aren’t prepared to handle winning.

During a 21-9 win Saturday over New Mexico, fans rocking Aggies gear in the stands started throwing hands, despite the fact they should have been celebrating.

You can watch the carnage unfold in the tweet below.

Fight in the stands… I repeat, fight in the stands at the Battle of I-25



Come on y'all enjoy the football and the fact your Aggies are up pic.twitter.com/Ib6G0SXEa8 — Rachel Phillips KVIA (@Rachel_KVIA) October 16, 2022

Since the start of the 2018 season, the New Mexico State Aggies have won a grand total of 10 games. NMSU is consistently one of the worst programs in the country.

The team gets blown out regularly and there’s often very little to celebrate. That might sound harsh, but it’s true.

New Mexico State fans get in a huge brawl. (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/Rachel_KVIA/status/1581448657148092416)

Finally, the Aggies are experiencing a small taste of success. The team was on their way to get their second win in the past three games, and instead of focusing on Jerry Kill’s squad on the field, fans are busy trying to beat the living hell out of each other.

Some people just truly aren’t meant to experience success. Alabama fans get upset when the Crimson Tide don’t win by 40.

Meanwhile, the New Mexico State Aggies can’t even handle beating a rival without a melee breaking out in the stands.

New Mexico State fans get in a huge fight during a game against New Mexico. (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/Rachel_KVIA/status/1581448657148092416)

Next time, just be grateful New Mexico State is not being embarrassed, yet again, in front of the college football world. There’s no need to cut it loose in the stands, especially during a win.