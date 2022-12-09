Newly Released New Mexico State Basketball Shooting Video Shows Player Allegedly Being Attacked Before Firing His Gun

Further details have now emerged about a shooting incident on the campus of University of New Mexico.
The incident involved a New Mexico State basketball player, Mike Peake, fatally shooting a UNM student, Brandon Travis.
The shooting caused an immediate postponement of the UNM-NMSU basketball game several weeks ago.
READ: NEW MEXICO-NEW MEXICO STATE BASKETBALL GAME POSTPONED AFTER UNM CAMPUS HOMICIDE, REPORTEDLY INVOLVING NMSU PLAYER
Just recently, more new information broke about New Mexico State players helping Peake after the encounter.
READ: NEW MEXICO STATE BASKETBALL PLAYERS HELPED REMOVE GUN FROM CAMPUS AFTER FATAL SHOOTING
But now it’s more clear what actually happened that night that led to the homicide.
The school released surveillance footage, which shows an altercation between Peake and Travis before the shooting.
The video clearly shows Peake being attacked before running away. He starts by firing back towards Travis, and is eventually shot in the leg.
An investigation into the incident has been opened, with questions being raised as to the involvement New Mexico State coaches.
Unsurprisingly, Peake has been suspended from the basketball team until the investigation is closed.
Reinstate him, he did nothing but defend himself. Brandon Travis started that he couldn’t finish. He brought that hood behavior to a college campus and loss his life.