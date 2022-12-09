Newly Released New Mexico State Basketball Shooting Video Shows Player Allegedly Being Attacked Before Firing His Gun

Further details have now emerged about a shooting incident on the campus of University of New Mexico.

The incident involved a New Mexico State basketball player, Mike Peake, fatally shooting a UNM student, Brandon Travis.

The shooting caused an immediate postponement of the UNM-NMSU basketball game several weeks ago.

Just recently, more new information broke about New Mexico State players helping Peake after the encounter.

But now it’s more clear what actually happened that night that led to the homicide.

The school released surveillance footage, which shows an altercation between Peake and Travis before the shooting.

New surveillance video shows NMSU basketball player Mike Peake being assaulted and fatally shooting UNM student Brandon Travis.



Travis points a gun at Peake’s head before another assailant hits him with a baseball bat. Peake shoots Travis while fleeing.pic.twitter.com/TtRb1ZfQH5 — Kendall Baker (@kendallbaker) December 8, 2022

The video clearly shows Peake being attacked before running away. He starts by firing back towards Travis, and is eventually shot in the leg.

Mike Peake of the New Mexico State Aggies takes a jump shot during the first round game of the 2022 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament (Photo by Mitchell Layton/Getty Images)

An investigation into the incident has been opened, with questions being raised as to the involvement New Mexico State coaches.

Unsurprisingly, Peake has been suspended from the basketball team until the investigation is closed.