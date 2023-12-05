New Locker Room Proposal Would Require Birth Certificate To Prove Gender

Videos by OutKick

A woman at a Salt Lake County Recreation Center saw a man casually walking around the female locker room on two separate occasions.

She couldn’t understand why he was using a locker room marked exclusively for women. So, she reported the sightings to the staff and county leaders.

So far, only one person has responded: county councilwoman Dea Theodore. But Theodore responded with action.

The councilwoman released a proposed ordinance that would allow rec center staff to request an ID or a birth certificate of anyone disputing whether they are male or female.

Unlike others, Theodore’s proposal doesn’t struggle to define the word “woman,” saying “sex is defined in the proposal as a person’s biological sex at birth as being male or female.”

That such a sentence would need to be written says more about the state of society than it does about Theodore. Yet here we are.

The proposal would direct the county parks and recreation director to “establish enforcement procedures for persons who willfully enter a multiple occupancy changing facility designed for the opposite sex and who refuse to depart when asked by an employee.”

What’s more, Theodore hopes to implement penalties for people who use the opposite-sex locker rooms and refuse to leave.

The proposal has a chance to set a much-needed trend. Part of the issue with the trans movement –besides the illogical nature of it all — is the lack of clarity on who can and cannot call themselves a woman. Theodore hopes her proposal can help clarify that.

However, the proposed ordinance is already meeting backlash.

Of course, it is.

A spokesperson for Salt Lake County Parks and Recreation Department called the proposal — keeping men out of women’s safe spaces — a form of “discrimination.”

“The policy in place is so people can use the spaces that align with their gender identity,” claimed the spokesperson.

Note: the spokesperson fighting to keep men in women’s locker rooms is a woman.

She took specific issue with the line of the proposal that says women have a “specific right to shield their bodies from members of the opposite sex” in locker rooms.

It’s unclear if the spokeswoman uses the Recreation Center locker room or has ever had to shower with or change next to a man.

We would guess not.

Looking ahead, two public hearings are scheduled to discuss the proposal, one this week and one next. The Salt Lake County Council will then vote on whether to adopt the ordinance.