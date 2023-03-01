New Laker Mo Bamba Lists Orlando Penthouse For Sale

Videos by OutKick

NBA center Mo Bamba was recently traded from the Orlando Magic to the Los Angeles Lakers which means he doesn’t have much use for his penthouse in downtown Orlando.

He could keep it in case he ever wants to vacation in central Florida — God’s country — but then again, Orlando is a seller’s market right now.

Bamba bought his Orlando penthouse almost immediately after he was drafted by the Magic in 2018. He paid $1.7 million for the 4,800 square-foot pad, that’s located about blocks seven or eight blocks from the Amway Center where the Magic play.

This place is something else.

After being traded to the Lakers, Mo Bamba has put his $2.9 million Orlando penthouse on the market.



▪️ 4,800 sq ft, 3 BR 3.5 BA

▪️ Wraparound terrace

▪️ Bedroom with spa, wet bar

▪️ 110-inch projector screen

▪️ On-site concierge

▪️ 24/7 security, valet parking pic.twitter.com/M9XPfxLpSB — Front Office Sports (@FOS) February 27, 2023

We can talk all day about whether or not moving to downtown Orlando these days is a good idea. Still, there’s no denying that this is one impressive penthouse.

Although, I’ve never seen a penthouse that wasn’t. If you’ve ever seen an honest-to-goodness penthouse that was a complete dump I’d like to see it. I feel like at that point they’d stop calling it a penthouse and come up with another name for it like “roofshack.”

There’s A Lot In It For The Next Owner Of Bamba’s Penthouse

Bamba’s soon-to-be former features three bedrooms, a wraparound terrace, a 110-inch projection TV, and a whole lot more. It also has 24/7 security which — if we’re being frank — is a good thing to have in that part of town.

In short, this is no roofshack,

It’s also centrally located. It’s only about a 20-minute drive or so to mosey on down to Universal Studios. You can crush a few Duff Beers and ride the Transformers ride until you puke (which for most of us is probably only once). You’re just about 30 minutes or so from Disney World where you can take a spin on Splash Mountain (…wait).

There are also some great restaurants and bars downtown and even more a short drive (or more responsibly, Uber ride) away in places like Winter Park and Dr. Phillips.

The only thing that’s a bit of a bummer is that any buyer will need to fork over close to $3 million only to share a pool with all the other residents.

That could turn out to be one heck of an investment if he can get the $2.879 million that he’s asking for.

So, if you’ve got that kind of bread and are looking to move to the City Beautiful, you could do much, much worse.

Follow on Twitter: @Matt_Reigle