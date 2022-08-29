New Jersey Man Sentenced To 3 Years In Prison For Selling Fake Tom Brady Super Bowl Rings

In December of 2021, a New Jersey man was busted for posing as a former New England Patriots player and purchasing family versions of the team’s 2016 Super Bowl rings. He falsely claimed that the rings were given to Tom Brady’s nephews. The man was sentenced Monday to three years in federal prison.

Scott Spina purchased three Super Bowl LI rings made for players’ friends and family. He strategically had them engraved with the name ‘Brady,’ and one of the rings sold for over $337,000.

The 25-year-old’s scheme started in 2017 when he purchased a Super Bowl LI ring awarded to a Patriots player who had left the team. Spins sold that ring shortly thereafter for $63,000 to a well-known broker of championship rings. When he obtained the ring, however, he obtained information that would allow the former player to purchase Super Bowl rings for family and friends.

“Spina then called the Ring Company, fraudulently identified himself as [the former player], and started ordering three family and friend Super Bowl LI rings with the name ‘Brady’ engraved on each one, which he falsely represented were gifts for the baby of quarterback Tom Brady,” according to court documents.

“The rings were at no time authorized by Tom Brady. Defendant Spina intended to obtain the three rings by fraud and to sell them at a substantial profit.”

Spina sold the rings to an auction house for $100,000 in November 2017 before one of the family rings sold for $337,219 in February 2018.

The Roseland, N.J. native pleaded guilty to one count of mail fraud, three counts of wire fraud and one count of aggravated identify theft on Feb. 1, 2022. On top of being sentenced to 36 months in federal prison, he was ordered to pay $63,000 in restitution to the former Patriots player who sold him his Super Bowl ring.