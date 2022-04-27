Son Of Vince Wilfork Pleads Guilty To Stealing Dad’s Super Bowl Rings

Father’s Day at the Wilfork house may be a little uncomfortable this year.

D’Aundre Holmes-Wilfork, the 24-year-old son of former NFL star Vince Wilfork, has pleaded guilty to stealing his father’s Super Bowl rings and other valuables.

Awkward.

Per Houston’s ABC13, the younger Wilfork heisted more than $400,000 worth of jewelry, including two Super Bowl rings, from Wilfork the elder, who spent eleven seasons with the New England Patriots and won titles in 2004-05 and 2014-15.

Now, he’s literally one of the only Patriots from that era who is ringless.

Upon lifting his dad’s jewelry, Holmes-Wilfork sold the Super Bowl rings for $62,000 and pawned the remaining items for $4,600. Wilfork originally thought he had misplaced his valuables, but Houston’s ABC13 reported that police were alerted the rings had been sold to a memorabilia group and they then contacted Wilfork.

Holmes-Wilfork was arrested in connection with the crime in May of 2021. Last week, he took a plea deal for felony theft of property over $300,000 and was sentenced to community service and five years of probation.

However, this isn’t Holmes-Wilfork’s first run-in with the law. In 2016 while a member of the University of Houston football team, he was arrested for drug possession and removed from the team.

Papa Wilfork retired from the league about a year later, but if he’d still been with the Pats, this theft likely would’ve been prevented. Everyone knows the Patriots film everything.

