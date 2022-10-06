New James Bond Needs To Be In His 30s… Just Pick one Already!

Daniel Craig will no longer be tackling the role of James Bond in any of the iconic franchise’s future installments which means someone else will get to take the mantle. According to the producers, that someone will need to be in his 30s.

Bond producer Michael G. Wilson said that the search is now limited to those under 40 (sorry, if you’re over 40 and were still holding out hope) but noted that the legendary character isn’t some fresh-faced kid either.

Scottish actor Sean Connery as James Bond and German actor Gert Fröbe (1913 – 1988) as Auric Goldfinger in the film ‘Goldfinger’, 1964. (Photo by Silver Screen Collection/Getty Images)

“We’ve tried looking at younger people in the past,” Wilson said at an event celebrating 60 years since the release of Dr. No.

“But trying to visualize it doesn’t work. Remember, Bond’s already a veteran. He’s had some experience. He’s a person who has been through the wars, so to speak.

“He isn’t some kid out of high school that you can bring in and start off,” said Wilson. “That’s why it works for a thirty-something.”

So if you’re in some kind of Bond pool, this rules out quite a few people. That includes one of the early favorites, Idris Elba.

Idris Elba and his gray beard are not Bond material. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Let’s Just Pick A Bond Please

I get that this is an important decision. We’re talking about the face of a massive franchise, but I’m just sick of hearing about this arduous search for the next Bond. Less thought goes into picking the Pope than it does picking the next 007.

Why does the next Bond have to be the face of the franchise for the next decade? Sign someone for one movie, and if they suck let’s move on to the next dude who fits in the suit. They probably call that the Lazenby treatment over at the Bond offices.

I’m just sick of the dragged-out, multi-year “who will be the next Bond?” cycle. Give someone the keys to the Aston Martin and let’s go rolling on Yesterday’s Tomorrow Is Tomorrow’s Today or whatever the next Bond film is called..

Follow on Twitter: @Matt_Reigle