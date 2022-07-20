Ana de Armas has zero interest in ever seeing a woman play James Bond.

Armas appeared in the hit Bond film “No Time to Die,” and she’d like to see a man keep the iconic role of 007.

“There’s no need for a female Bond. There shouldn’t be any need to steal someone else’s character, you know, to take over,” Armas told The Sun.

She further added, “This is a novel, and it leads into this James Bond world and this fantasy of that universe where he’s at.

However, she would like to see an expanded role for Bond girls.

“What I would like is that the female roles in the Bond films, even though Bond will continue to be a man, are brought to life in a different way. That they’re given a more substantial part and recognition. That’s what I think is more interesting than flipping things,” Armas told the publication.

It’s great to hear Armas take a stand for common sense when it comes to James Bond. The iconic spy has always been a man, and that should never change.

The character’s name is James! He’s James Bond! What is hard to understand about this? The push to make James Bond a woman is just the latest attempt to fundamentally change entertainment in a way nobody takes seriously.

Fans should always be open to new ideas, but nobody wants to see 007 fundamentally change. If Hollywood wants a film franchise about a female spy, nothing is starting a studio from creating one. Nothing at all! Go do it!

Leave Bond alone. Fans are in total agreement with de Armas!