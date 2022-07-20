Ana de Armas has zero interest in ever seeing a woman play James Bond.
Armas appeared in the hit Bond film “No Time to Die,” and she’d like to see a man keep the iconic role of 007.
“There’s no need for a female Bond. There shouldn’t be any need to steal someone else’s character, you know, to take over,” Armas told The Sun.
She further added, “This is a novel, and it leads into this James Bond world and this fantasy of that universe where he’s at.
However, she would like to see an expanded role for Bond girls.
“What I would like is that the female roles in the Bond films, even though Bond will continue to be a man, are brought to life in a different way. That they’re given a more substantial part and recognition. That’s what I think is more interesting than flipping things,” Armas told the publication.
It’s great to hear Armas take a stand for common sense when it comes to James Bond. The iconic spy has always been a man, and that should never change.
The character’s name is James! He’s James Bond! What is hard to understand about this? The push to make James Bond a woman is just the latest attempt to fundamentally change entertainment in a way nobody takes seriously.
Fans should always be open to new ideas, but nobody wants to see 007 fundamentally change. If Hollywood wants a film franchise about a female spy, nothing is starting a studio from creating one. Nothing at all! Go do it!
Leave Bond alone. Fans are in total agreement with de Armas!
2 CommentsLeave a Reply
There was literally a female 007 in the last movie – and James Bond was able to remain a man as he should. People just don’t know when to quit even when they get what they want.
No shit