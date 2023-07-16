Videos by OutKick

Bill O’Brien is back in New England after two years as the offensive coordinator at Alabama and has not skipped a beat. The 53-year-old, who is known to be a fiery presence (to put it nicely), often chooses to motivate his players through his anger.

New England Patriots offensive coordinator / quarterbacks coach Bill O’Brien looks on during New England Patriots Minicamp on June 13, 2023, at the Patriots Practice Facility at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

O’Brien does not shy away from yelling at his players, which is why it was not particularly surprising to see him go off on the Patriots’ offense during OTAs in a video that was posted by NFL Rookie Watch on Twitter. However, it has since been deleted without explanation.

Although the audio in the video was not entirely clear, the account claimed that O’Brien ripped into rookie wide receiver Kayshon Boutte. There were quite a few people who corroborated the clip, but it was not easily discernible.

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (10) directs New England Patriots wide receiver Kayshon Boutte (58) during New England Patriots Optional Training Activities on June 6, 2023, at the Patriots Training Facility at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

NFL Rookie Watch claimed that O’Brien yelled at Boutte: “This isn’t LSU bullsh*t. Shut the f—k up and line up!”

Regardless of the reason for its deletion, the Bill O’Brien clip sparked significant reaction. Jalen Mills, an eight-year NFL veteran defensive back who played the last two years with New England and also attended LSU, fired back at the post.

Why post this? Why is this even relevant? You would think we should work on building up these young players rather than tear them down before they even start their careers. — Jalen Mills on Twitter

His tweet, too, has since been deleted. Mills’ response was a showing of support for Boutte, though the alleged leaked video itself left so many questions.

Patriots beat reporter Evan Lazar pointed to the original poster’s credibility.

We have to stop giving that NFL rookie watch account attention. Just makes things up or spreads misinformation constantly. — Evan Lazar (@ezlazar) July 15, 2023

Kayshon Boutte’s future is in his own hands.

Boutte, a sixth-round pick out of Baton Rouge, faces an uphill battle to make the Patriots roster. He has not quite been the same since suffering an ankle injury in 2021 and will have to prove himself worth of a spot within a wide receiver room that may get even more crowded with the addition of DeAndre Hopkins.

There have been questions about Boutte’s dedication and coach-ability. Those concerns, whether valid or not, made the O’Brien video look even worse.

With all of the narratives out there, Boutte knows what he has to do.

I’m more motivated than ever now. I have to focus on myself […] put in the work every day to get back to where I want to be. — Kayshon Boutte shortly after being drafted

New England and Bill O’Brien will get training camp underway on July 25.