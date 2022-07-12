New England Patriots Trade Former First Rounder To Chicago Bears

The New England Patriots traded former first-round pick and Arizona State University wideout N’Keal Harry to the Chicago Bears for a 2024 seventh-round pick, as reported by NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafalo.

New England selected Harry with the No. 32 pick in the 2019 NFL draft. In early May, the team declined to pick up the fifth-year option on Harry’s contract.

Harry has appeared in 33 contests in his three seasons with the Patriots. His best year came in 2020 after accruing 309 receiving yards, 33 receptions and two touchdowns in 14 games.

The Bears have pulled off a number of transactions this offseason to bolster the receivers group around sophomore quarterback Justin Fields. However, not all have panned out according to expectations in a limited amount of time.

News of Harry’s inclusion may be a bad sign for Bears wideout David Moore, who was arrested on Sunday after passing out in a Taco Bell drive-thru line. When Gainesville authorities arrived, Moore was found inebriated and carrying three pistols in his vehicle.

Fellow Bears wideout Byron Pringle — who signed with Chicago on March 20 — also ran into legal trouble after being arrested for reckless driving and driving on a suspended license in April.

