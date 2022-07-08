Bears WR Arrested For Packing Edibles, Pistols and Passing Out In Taco Bell Drive-Thru

Chicago Bears wideout David Moore was arrested in Gainesville, Texas, late Sunday after authorities found him knocked out behind the wheel of his 2018 Ford F250, parked at a Taco Bell drive-thru.
A long line of customers waiting on their Crunchwrap Supremes didn’t put the man to sleep.
Instead, police found Moore intoxicated and catching Z’s next to a batch of THC edibles, along with three pistols inside his vehicle.
According to the TMZ report and Cooke County (Tex.) records, Moore was arrested for drug and weapons charges.
“According to the Gainesville Police Dept., officers found Moore asleep in the driver’s seat of a 2018 Ford F250 at the local fast-food joint at around 11:18 PM on July 3,” the report stated.
“Cops say they were able to make contact with Moore – and claim he smelled of weed during questioning. An ensuing search, police say, revealed he had ‘a package of THC edible candies along with three pistols’ in his car.”
Moore joined the Bears after signing a one-year deal in April.
The team has yet to comment on Moore’s arrest, adding that there is a pending investigation on the incident. Moore was released after posting $5,000 bond.
NFL PLAYER MATT ADAMS ARRESTED FOR GUN POSSESSION
In a bad string of luck for Da Bears, Moore became the third Chicago player to have a run-in with the law. Newly signed wide receiver Byron Pringle and linebacker Matt Adams were also arrested this offseason.
