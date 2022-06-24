NFL Player Matt Adams Arrested for Gun Possession

Chicago Bears linebacker Matt Adams was arrested for gun possession yesterday, according to a new report from TMZ.

The arrest happened while Adams was spotted near a Jeep that had previously been reported as stolen.

Officers searched the car and reportedly found a loaded handgun with an “extended mag” in the trunk of the vehicle.

Adams signed a one year deal with the Bears just two and a half months ago:

We have signed Matt Adams to a one-year contract.



Welcome to the Windy City, @all_in_adams! — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) April 9, 2022

The story says that Adams was “arrested and booked on misdemeanor unlawful use of a weapon — carrying/possessing a firearm,” as well as being cited for having a “high capacity magazine and metal piercing bullets.”

Apparently Adams did in fact have a permit for the weapon, although it was not issued by the state of Illinois.

Adams did not make any starts last season, but appeared in all 17 games for the Colts, making 10 combined tackles and zero sacks.

He did receive a bit of good news however, as the owner of the Jeep declined to press charges, apparently saying the whole thing was a “misunderstanding.”

He’ll be due in court in August, during NFL preseason preparations, which could create some complications for his new team.