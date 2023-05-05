New DOJ Subpoenas Against Former President Donald Trump Requests Documents Looking At Relationship With LIV Golf

Videos by OutKick

Former U.S. President Donald Trump is under the scope of a new round of subpoenas from the Department of Justice. Added to the investigation of Trump’s stored classified documents at Mar-a-Lago are records regarding his connection to the Saudi-backed LIV Golf League.

According to a report from The New York Times, the subpoena filed against the Trump Organization on Thursday is prodding Trump’s relationship with the “defector” golf league.

LIV Golf scheduled two of its marquee events at Trump courses in 2022. Trump National Bedminster and Trump National Doral will host more events in 2023.

More Prodding Into Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Documents

An “insider witness” from Mar-a-Lago is cooperating with the probe into Trump’s classified documents.

The LIV Golf league, spearheaded by chairman Greg Norman and financially backed by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, proved contentious in its inaugural year in 2022.

Flaunting bigger pockets than its competitor, LIV reeled in big-named golfers such as Phil Mickelson and Brooks Koepka.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump talks with Team Captain Brooks Koepka of Smash GC (Photo by Charles Laberge/LIV Golf via Getty Images)

The blowback for joining LIV stemmed from the U.S.’ past tensions with the Saudis over the 9/11 attacks. Wanting to condemn the Saudis for their infringements of human rights violations, LIV-signed golfers began receiving bans and fines from organizations like the PGA Tour.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump is seen on the first tee during day three of the LIV Golf Invitational – Bedminster at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster on July 31, 2022, in Bedminster, New Jersey. (Photo by Jonathan Ferrey/LIV Golf via Getty Images)

Trump’s ties with LIV Golf, up until Thursday, were irrelevant to the ongoing Mar-a-Lago investigation. As the Times reported, prosecutors are likely focusing on Trump’s family business by seizing the LIV records.