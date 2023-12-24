New Dodger Shohei Ohtani Is Now Gifting Porsches

Videos by OutKick

Shohei Ohtani might be the best Secret Santa of all time.

The reigning American League MVP gifted a brand new Porsche to Ashley Kelly — wife of Dodgers’ pitcher Joe Kelly — as a token of his appreciation for her role in recruiting him to Los Angeles.

Ashley posted the video of her surprise new car to Instagram late Saturday night.

“It’s yours. From Shohei,” she is told in the video. “He wanted to gift you a Porsche. I swear.”

“It’s yours…from Shohei.”



Shohei gifted Joe Kelly’s wife Ashley with a new car for her Ohtake17 campaign. 🥹 pic.twitter.com/Vsb3PqMthF — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) December 24, 2023

Before Ohtani committed to the Dodgers, Ashley was vocal on social media in recruiting the superstar with the hashtag #Ohtake17. Some of her posts were tongue-in-cheek, like renaming their new baby Kai to ShoKai, and offering him every piece of gear the family has with the No. 17 on it.

Joe Kelly agreed to give up his jersey number to Ohtani, who wore 17 for the Los Angeles Angels for six years.

Meanwhile, Kelly will switch to No. 99. Ashley announced the number swap when she boasted about the signing in an Instagram video, where she threw out her husband’s old jerseys and drew a new No. 99 “jersey” onto his white shirt.

And, in return, the Kellys got a Porsche out of the deal.

Don’t worry, Shohei Ohtani can afford it.

The two-way player signed an earth-shattering 10-year, $700 million deal with the Dodgers earlier this month — the largest contract in sports history. Granted, he won’t get it all at once.

During the 10-year span of his agreement, Ohtani will make just $2 million per season. Then, he’ll get $68 million in once-yearly payments starting after the contract ends.

Imagine all the Porsches he can buy in 2043! Although they’ll probably all be electric by then.

Follow Amber on X at @TheAmberHarding or email her at Amber.Harding@OutKick.com.