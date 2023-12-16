Former MLB GM Dan Duquette Says He’s ‘Uncomfortable’ With Shohei Ohtani Contract

Videos by OutKick

The Los Angeles Dodgers shocked the country this week with the signing of reigning AL MVP Shohei Ohtani. At 10 years, $700 million, it’s the largest contract in sports history. But not everyone was too excited about it.

Dan Duquette, a former GM with 30 years of experience in MLB front offices, told TMZ Sports he would have had some reservations about the signing.

“I was a little uncomfortable with the values given the injury,” Duquette said.

Ohtani underwent elbow surgery in September — a procedure that will keep him off the mound until the 2025 season. It’s the second major surgery on his throwing arm since 2018.

Ex-GM Weighs In On Specifics Of Shohei Ohtani Deal

The Dodgers, obviously, were fully aware of the 29 year old‘s injury history before inking the contract. But the situation still raises alarm bells for Duquette.

“This guy is a huge player,” Duquette said, speaking quite literally. The two-way superstar is 6-foot-4, 210 pounds.

“He hit a couple of home runs, he pitched a really good game, and then he got hurt,” the former executive continued. “I don’t know that the performance at the top-end of the scale for these great big guys is sustainable. Because there’s so much power and force going into a pitch, going into a swing.”

However, one thing Duquette was fine with was the structure of the deal.

During the 10-year span of his agreement with the Dodgers, Ohtani will make just $2 million per season. Then, he’ll get $68 million in once-yearly payments starting after the contract ends.

Duquette told TMZ the deferrals will benefit everyone — the team, the player and the league as a whole. And he should know. As GM of the Boston Red Sox, he did the same thing (albeit for much less money) with Manny Ramirez in 2001.

“If you do it right, it’s a win-win-win for everybody,” he said.

Time will tell if the Dodgers get their money’s worth. But just like Manny Ramirez is still cashing checks from the Red Sox in 2023, Ohtani will be on the Dodgers’ payroll until at least 2043.

