Shohei Ohtani Can Opt Out Of Dodgers Contract If Team Changes Personnel

Videos by OutKick

After one of the most secretive free agency processes in recent memory, details of the Los Angeles Dodgers contract with Shohei Ohtani are finally trickling out. And they’re extremely specific.

Initially, it seemed like Ohtani’s contract was a straightforward, 10-year, $700 million deal. Well, as straightforward as the biggest contract in professional sports history can be. But soon afterwards, it was reported that it contained significant deferrals which would lessen the present day value to help the Dodgers remain competitive.

Turns out that “significant” actually meant 98%. During the 10-year span of his agreement with the Dodgers, Ohtani will make just $2 million per season. Before getting $68 million in a once-yearly payment starting after the contract ends.

READ: LOS ANGELES DODGERS WILL GET SHOHEI OHTANI FOR A PALTRY $2 MILLION A YEAR THANKS TO SOME INCREDIBLE FINANCIAL FINESSING

Another report revealed that Ohtani specifically wanted language written into the agreement that would force the Dodgers to use the savings his deferrals provide to invest in signing other players. After years of wandering in the Angels wilderness, the 29-year-old wanted to ensure that his days of toiling away on losing teams would be over.

But he went even further than that in ensuring stability for his new team.

Sep 30, 2023; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels two-way player Shohei Ohtani (17) watches a game against the Oakland Athletics from the dugout at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports

Shohei Ohtani Contract Ensures Dodgers Leadership Stays The Same

Numerous reports broke on Wednesday that it was written into the contract that changes to team personnel would trigger an opt out, “If specific change in Dodger personnel, Player may opt out of contract at end of season the change occurs,” the contract says.

And the Associated Press reported that the personnel involved is team owner Mark Walter and President of Baseball Operations Andrew Friedman. Talk about job security for Friedman. No wonder the official team X account posted a classic photo of him relaxing comfortably at a past winter meetings.

Ohtani’s motivations for including such language are pretty clear: he wants to avoid the kind of instability and turnover that’s plagued the Angels organization the past six seasons. Since Friedman took over the front office in 2014, the Angels have had three general managers. Yet the last season with a winning record was 2015.

The Dodgers meanwhile, have won over 100 games in five of the past six full years. Ohtani wants to ensure that track record continues, and that Friedman and Walter are as committed to him and he is to the team. Writing it into the contract is an ironclad way of ensuring that everyone involved stays together.

At first glance it seemed like Ohtani simply chased the money by heading to LA. But now we’ve learned he offered the same deal to every team interested, deferred most of the money without interest to keep them competitive, and that he wants to ensure that organization infrastructure stays in place. All in all, it’s a pretty selfless contract that reinforces his commitment to winning.

Now the Dodgers just have to reward his faith.