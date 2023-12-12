Would Shohei Ohtani Still Be In Anaheim If Arte Moreno Sold Team? Angels Fans Won’t Like Answer

Videos by OutKick

Would Shohei Ohtani still be a member of the Los Angeles Angels if the team had better ownership? That’s a hypothetical that Angels fans will surely be asking themselves for the rest of Ohtani’s already exceptional career.

And it may not be as far fetched as it initially appears.

Current owner Arte Moreno announced in 2022 that he intended to sell the Angels, before backing off a few months later.

READ: ARTE MORENO WON’T SELL THE ANGELS AFTER ALL, AND HALOS FANS ARE NOT PLEASED

At the time, he told the media he had received three offers to buy the team and five trade offers for his all-world superstar. But Moreno decided against any of it, choosing instead to hope for the best in a 2023 season where the front office added pitcher Tyler Anderson and utility man Brandon Drury. Initially, it seemed like it would pay off, with the Angels hanging around .500 and playoff contention into July.

But then the wheels fell off.

Mike Trout suffered a major injury, none of the team’s offseason acquisitions performed to expectations, and the trade deadline moves made in hopes of salvaging the few months left of Ohtani’s tenure proved to be a train wreck. Then in order to avoid paying even the bare minimum luxury tax penalties, the team eventually gave players away for free.

And now Ohtani’s a Dodger.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 25: Shohei Ohtani #17 of the Los Angeles Angels in action during the third inning against the New York Mets at Citi Field on August 25, 2023 in New York City. The Angels defeated the Mets 3-1. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

Shohei Ohtani Goes To A Winning Franchise

Drawing a direct line between Moreno’s decisions and Ohtani’s move to LA might seem difficult…until you look at what Ohtani’s previously said.

In 2021, as the team floundered yet again, Ohtani gave one of his most revealing quotes yet. While saying he loved the organization and fans, he purposefully declared he wanted to win most of all.

“I really like the team. I love the fans. I love the atmosphere of the team,” Ohtani said according to Bill Shaikin of the Los Angeles Times. “But, more than that, I want to win. That’s the biggest thing for me. I’ll leave it at that.”

And Moreno, despite some significant free agent investments, has shown no ability to build a winner.

Anthony Rendon signed before 2020, seemingly setting up a strong core with Ohtani and Mike Trout. But after a strong start, Rendon’s been mostly injured and ineffective. And because Moreno refuses to pay the tax, any additions have been around the edges, instead of going after big name free agents.

Gerrit Cole, for example, would have helped the team’s floundering pitching staff. Corey Seager went to their division rival Texas Rangers in 2021. Freddie Freeman signed with the Dodgers in 2022. Trea Turner went to Philadelphia.

Perhaps even more importantly, Moreno and the Angels have shown no ability to build a competitive, consistent farm system to supplement free agent signings. And it might be due to a lack of investment in modern baseball methods.

Angels Have Little Analytics Staff

While many fans rush to criticize the little understood concept of analytics when things go wrong, every successful organization has implemented modern statistical research into their player development and acquisition strategies.

The Dodgers have dozens of staff members listed as working on analytics and research. The Angels have none. That doesn’t mean they don’t have anyone doing that type of work on the minor league or major league side, but the lack of significant investment is telling.

And many of the team’s top prospects have floundered upon reaching the majors. Jo Adell, for example, was a consensus top-5 prospect in all of minor league baseball. But his development’s stalled, and he spent most of 2023 bouncing between the two levels.

The Dodger meanwhile, frequently churn out players like James Outman and Bobby Miller, who played key roles in the team’s 100-win 2023 despite making essentially league minimum salaries. Ohtani’s surely seen the team’s development success, and even reportedly asked about it during his meeting at Dodger Stadium.

And with the deferred money involved, he ensured that the team can continue supplementing home grown players like Will Smith, Gavin Lux, Outman and Miller, with high level free agents.

Would Selling Have Made The Difference For Ohtani?

Had Moreno sold the team to a big money investment group, new ownership may have come to Ohtani with a clear message: “We’re not letting you leave.”

They could have demonstrated that they wouldn’t make the mistakes Moreno made, flying past the luxury tax to improve the team for 2023, and hiring new analytics staff to shore up minor league drafting and development.

Instead, with Moreno, Ohtani knew things would likely never change. While the Angels have consistently ranked high in overall payrolls, they’ve spent their money poorly. And steadfastly refused to spend their way out of mistakes in acquisitions and minor league prospects.

It may have lost them one of the best players in baseball history.