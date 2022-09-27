Nets’ Steve Nash, Markieff Morris Speak On KD Offseason Drama

NBA media day is an excellent opportunity for teams to clear the air of any noise before getting training camp underway. After a rocky offseason, the Brooklyn Nets had a full docket of stories to address, including star forward Kevin Durant’s request to be traded out of NY.

KD’s request was accompanied by rumors that he wanted Nets coach Steve Nash and general manager Sean Marks fired after mishandling the team last season and failing to remedy Kyrie Irving’s relationship with Brooklyn.

Does Nash do much of anything to coach this team with three All-Stars spearheading his offense? NBA fans have been dubious of his impact, or whether he’s weighing the team down.

Marks, on the other hand, aided in the decision to sideline Kyrie Irving over his vaccination status.

Nash took the KD rumors head-on. On the Nets’ media day, the third-year coach did not deny that Durant was calling for his job; instead, Nash called the team’s offseason an emotional period that elicited frustration among players.

“At the end of the year, I think it gets blown a little out of proportion because you lose,” Nash told reporters. “So then everything is heightened. Everyone is emotional. Everyone is frustrated. Now looking back, we did a lot of great things last year. We survived a stretch of the season without our three stars.”

“Families go through things like this. You go through adversity. You go through disagreements,” the coach noted.

Nash added reports were not entirely accurate regarding the situation. “I never thought that was 100 percent. It’s not black and white like that. There’s a lot of factors, a lot of things behind the scenes.”

Durant reportedly held a private meeting with team governor Joe Tsai. After their meeting, Tsai reiterated his support for Nash and Marks.

The Nets finished the regular season with a 44–38 record and the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference. Brooklyn nabbed a playoff spot after the play-in tournament, and they were swept in the first round against the Boston Celtics.

Even new members of the team are commenting on the debate.

Offseason acquisition Markieff Morris compared the situation to an on-and-off relationship … because who hasn’t been there …

“Break up with a girlfriend, and you get back with her. (It’s the) same [expletive],” Morris said. “Air your differences until you figure it out. I broke up with my wife a couple times. We still married.”

Durant spoke on the contentious offseason and clarified his motive behind requesting a trade.

“It was a lot of uncertainty around our team last year,” Durant said. “I committed to this organization for four years last summer with the idea that we were gonna be playing with that group that we kinda went on that little round, went to the second round with.

“I felt like another year of that, us being healthy, we were building something towards the future. So then as the season went on, you seen what happened with our season. Guys in and out of the lineup, injuries, just a lot of uncertainty which filled some doubt in my mind about the next 4 years of my career.

“I mean I’m getting older, I want to be in a place that’s stable and try to build a championship culture so I had some doubts about that. I voiced them to Joe (Tsai) and we move forward from there.”

