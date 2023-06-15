Nets Player Goes To China And Gets Cooked (Sad!)

Videos by OutKick

The Guangdong Tigers and Shanghai Sharks are not picking up the phone anytime soon to sign Spencer Dinwiddie.

Appearing in China for a trip this week, the Brooklyn Nets guard managed to go viral by getting cooked by a no-name player in China — a major slap in the face to the United States of America.

We’ve seen in the past that even the most tired and unskillful players in the NBA turn into phenoms when they play ball in China.

So for Spencer Dinwiddie, who’s quite the smack-talker, to get put in a blender with Rucker Park-level handles is a bit of an embarrassment.

Worst of all, Dinwiddie got hit with the nutmeg — a through-the-legs fakeout on a defender.

WATCH:

On a basketball level, this is embarrassing for Dinwiddie.

On a geopolitical level, this is a disaster for America!

NBA players get to be whiny because they’re the best in the world. Looks like that privilege is slowly melting away.

Dinwiddie is perhaps best known for being packaged in the Kyrie Irving deal between Brooklyn and the Dallas Mavericks.

The 30-year-old ex-Maverick averaged 16.5 points and a whopping 9.1 assists in 26 games with Brooklyn.

Dinwiddie got tangled up on Twitter with former Washington Wizards teammate Kyle Kuzma after calling KK “selfish.”

Kuzma returned with plenty of digital barbs and now looks to hold the upper hand in the debate.

Spencer was put on an island … Dinsh*tty Island, that is.

