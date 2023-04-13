Former Teammates Kyle Kuzma & Spencer Dinwiddie Don’t Hold Back During Twitter Spat

Videos by OutKick

Ex-teammates were at each other’s throats on NBA Twitter early Wednesday. Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma was trading barbs with Brooklyn Nets guard and former teammate Spencer Dinwiddie.

The two have an ongoing feud after Dinwiddie once characterized Kuzma as a selfish player on a losing team.

Spencer Dinwiddie Reignites Feud With Kyle Kuzma

Dinwiddie — the Nets guard traded by the Mavericks in the Kyrie Irving trade — appeared on FanDuel TV’s “Run It Back.” He was asked about his past incident with Kuzma, and his fiery response set off a battle on Twitter that involved Kuzma calling Spencer, “Dinsh*ttie.”

.@SDinwiddie_25 speaks on the Twitter beef with Kyle Kuzma 🗣️



“What’s that thing Draymond just said… Insecurity is loud?” 🍿#RunItBack pic.twitter.com/TcZEiIQTWa — FanDuel TV (@FanDuelTV) April 12, 2023

Dinwiddie’s had daggers to throw at Kuzma, not holding back one bit.

“If we look at [Kuzma] and the way he approaches life, fame, all that stuff, we can see that his priorities tend to vary,” Dinwiddie told “Run It Back’s” Michelle Beadle.

“That’s why he dresses the way he does, he approaches basketball the way he does, the comments he makes. Like I said with the Draymond quote, insecurity is loud. You know that you’re there, shooting shots to try to get a contract.”

Spencer Dinwiddie, formerly of the Dallas Mavericks. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)

Kyle Kuzma #33 of the Washington Wizards (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

Dinwiddie also clowned Kuzma for getting traded by the Lakers, saying the Wizards forward wasn’t good enough to play third fiddle in LA (which isn’t entirely true).

It’s also worth mentioning that Dallas unloaded Dinwiddie in the Irving trade.

“You’re probably not even a third star really on a good team, because if you were, the Lakers would have kept you,” Dinwiddie said. “Part of the reason you left was try to make more money. These are all things that are facts.”

He added, “I played with the guy. We know what the priorities were.”

Kuzma Claps Back On Twitter

Kuzma was traded from the Lakers to the Washington Wizards in Aug. 2021 when LA blindly traded for All-Star guard Russell Westbrook.

Leading up to the trade, word around the Lakers’ front office grew concerned over affording Kuzma in his next contract, fearing he’d be out of their spending limit based on his early success.

Kuzma responded to Dinwiddie’s interview comments via Twitter and delivered a knockout from the jump.

“Insecurity is loud?” Kuzma’s thread read in part. “The Wizards and I have so much real estate on Dinsh*ttie island.”

He pointed out Dinwiddie’s journeyman status as a spar. “This guy got signed by a team 60ms and was traded before the following season was over.”

THREAD:

In the end, Dinwiddie’s in the postseason with the Nets but Kuzma remains the better player.

During the regular season, Kuzma averaged 21.2 points, 7.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists. Unfortunately, the Wizards finished 12th in the East at 35-47.

Dinwiddie’s sixth-seeded Nets will take on the third-seeded Philadelphia 76ers on Sat. (April 15).