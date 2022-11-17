Nets Guard Kyrie Irving Could Return From Indefinite Suspension As Early As Sunday: Report

Ostracized Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving may finally be returning to NBA action.

Following a minimum five-game suspension and six-step ultimatum handed to Irving by Nets owner Joe Tsai over an ‘antisemitic’ tweet, the question remained on whether Irving could ever return to Brooklyn after all the fallout.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported late Wednesday that Irving might be suiting up again as early as Sunday when the Nets host the Memphis Grizzlies.

Irving last played for the Nets on Nov. 1 in a loss to the Chicago Bulls. Brooklyn has gone 4-3 without him.

The news comes a day after Irving missed his seventh consecutive game, a 32-point loss by the Nets to the Sacramento Kings.

National Basketball Players Association executive director Tamika Tremaglio told the outlet that Kyrie has shown that he rejects antisemitism and will exemplify this sentiment with his actions moving forward.

ESPN Sources: Suspended All-Star guard Kyrie Irving is nearing completion on the process needed for a return to play and could rejoin the Brooklyn Nets as soon as Sunday’s game against the Memphis Grizzlies: https://t.co/9UZpm36mHx — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 16, 2022

“Kyrie is continuing his journey of dialogue and education,” Tremaglio said.

“He has been grappling with the full weight of the impact of his voice and actions, particularly in the Jewish community. Kyrie rejects antisemitism in any form, and he’s dedicated to bettering himself and increasing his level of understanding.

“He plans to continue this journey well into the future to ensure that his words and actions align with his pursuit of truth and knowledge.”

After Joe Tsai publicly decried Irving’s tweet linking back to a contentious film titled Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America, he gave Kyrie six steps to complete to show full repentance for his ‘antisemitic’ post.

Those steps included:

Apologize / condemn the promotion of the film (Hebrew to Negroes)

$500,000 donation to anti-hate causes or charities

Sensitivity training

Antisemitic training

Meet with the Anti-Defamation League and Jewish community leaders

Undergo an assessment by Nets owner Joe Tsai

Irving is set to miss his eighth-straight game on Thursday when the Nets travel to Moda Center to face off against the Portland Trail Blazers.

Tsai’s suspension and ultimatums for Irving have garnered favorable responses from the sports media but hesitation from the NBA and its players.

Irving met with NBA Commissioner Adam Silver last week. The commissioner spoke with the media and said he had “no doubt” that Irving intended no harm or antisemitic motive with his tweet.

NBPA vice president and Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown questioned Tsai’s methods after the team governor said Irving had “more work to do.” Brown works as VP alongside Irving — also an executive for the players association.

