Nets Guard Ben Simmons Looks Silly After Airball Layup

Brooklyn’s Ben Simmons is off to a muddled start.

Not only did Simmons foul out in two of the first three games of the NBA season, but he’s also failed to contribute any more than a triple-single stat line in his limited appearances for the Nets (1-3).

When Simmons does take the court, the lowlights start to roll out.

“SHOOT IT BEN!”



Kyrie Irving is begging Ben Simmons to shoot the ball 😭 pic.twitter.com/gXGlCtB4QJ — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) October 27, 2022

During Thursday’s home game against the Dallas Mavericks, Simmons managed to airball a layup (a layup!) during a give-and-go play with Nets forward Kevin Durant.

Ben Simmons air-balled this layup 😬 pic.twitter.com/kWaNsRsjPt — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 28, 2022

Simmons arrived in Brooklyn with expectations that he would be the team’s third-best player behind KD and Kyrie Irving.

Those hopes are crashing as Simmons continues to play uninspired ball. Simmons has averaged 5.2 points, 8.0 rebounds and 7.7 assists in 29.5 minutes of action per game. He’s also shooting just 45 percent from the field and 14.3 percent from beyond the arc.

Ben Simmons airballs against the Dallas Mavericks at Barclays Center. (via Getty Images)

