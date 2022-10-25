Ja Morant Tricks Ben Simmons Into Fouling Out, Waves Him To Bench After Recalling Play From Rookie Year

We already knew that Ja Morant’s basketball IQ was off the charts. But his explaining how he tricked Ben Simmons into fouling out on Monday night proves that Morant operates on a different level.
Morant had a number of highlight-reel plays during his 38-point outing during Memphis’ 134-124 win over Brooklyn. His baiting of Simmons could be the most impressive sequence of the entire contest.
NBA GMS MAY HAVE FORGOTTEN JA MORANT EXISTS, DISRESPECT HIM IN ANNUAL SURVEY
With just over four minutes left in regulation, Morant let the ball roll all the way across half-court before picking it up and starting the shot clock. Anyone who watches the Grizzlies regularly knows that this is a patented move from Morant.
After Simmons finally pressured him into picking up the basketball, Morant intentionally looked over at the Grizzlies’ bench hoping Simmons would try and reach in on him. Simmons fell for it and picked up his sixth foul of the night.
Morant waved Simmons to the Brooklyn bench in hilarious fashion, and after the game, Morant explained that he remembered Simmons doing the exact same thing during his rookie season.
As Morant explains in the clip below, Simmons was able to steal the ball cleanly on that particular play in his rookie season. He wasn’t about to let that happen on Monday night, however.
Not only did Morant know exactly what he was doing, Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins knew that Morant was trying to bait Simmons as well.
The Grizzlies are just four games into the new season, but Morant is proving yet again he’s appointment viewing. He’s averaging 35.3 points per game in the young campaign.
