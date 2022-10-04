NBA GMs May Have Forgotten Ja Morant Exists, Disrespect Him In Annual Survey

The annual NBA GM survey results have been released ahead of the start of the 2022-23 campaign. And general managers around the league may have collectively forgotten Ja Morant exists.

NBA GMs responded to 50 different questions in the annual survey. While familiar names like Luka Doncic, Steph Curry, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Kevin Durant received votes in plenty of categories, Ja Morant’s name was completely absent from the list of answers to one specific question.

GMs were asked to vote for the best point guard in the NBA, and Morant wasn’t among the top four.

(Photo by Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images)

Steph Curry rightfully led the voting with 72% of the vote followed by Luka Doncic, who received 14% of the vote. After that is where things get controversial.

Chris Paul took home 10% of the vote while Trae Young rounded out the top four with 3%. This leaves 1% of the vote remaining. But the NBA did not list where that 1% went in the survey.

It’s worth noting that general managers weren’t asked to rank the top four point guards, these are votes for the best point guard in all of the NBA. General managers actually gave the nod to Paul over Morant.

The 37-year-old Paul being the No. 3 point guard in the league according to the general manager voting is legitimately laughable. He may have led the league in assists a year ago, but there are more complete point guards in this league, and Morant is undoubtedly one of them.

Morant averaged 27.4 points per game, 6.7 assists, and 5.7 rebounds while shooting 49.3% from the field. Paul averaged 14.7 points per game, 10.8 assists, and 4.4 rebounds while shooting the exact same 49.3% from the field.

Nobody with a functioning brain is going to argue against the fact that Curry is the best point guard in the league, but you could certainly make a valid argument for Morant to be in the No. 2 spot, and certainly among the top four.

The reality is that there isn’t a wrong choice between Morant, Doncic, and Curry, but general managers unintentionally threw shade in Morant’s direction, which will only fuel the Memphis star as he looks to lead the Grizzlies on another big-time run.