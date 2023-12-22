Netflix Toddler Show ‘CoComelon Lane’ Has Boy Dance In Tutu For Gay Dads & Now Parents Are Furious

Videos by OutKick

Let’s take a look at what Netflix is pumping into the brains of toddlers these days.

Well, I’ll be damned if it isn’t a kid wearing a tutu and a crown dancing for his interracial gay dads. The kids’ show Cocomelon Lane on the streaming app really hit the superfecta with its latest woke offering.

Those who have a problem with drag queen shows for kids 100% have a problem with this scene.

“The scariest part of this is understanding WHY they are brainwashing a generation away from the standard family make up,” one observer wrote on Twitter. “It’s not to widen the possibilities of family. It’s to make families obsolete. That’s anti human.”

In the segment called “Just be me,” the little boy plays dress up as his gay dads encourage him to “be himself.”

“Think about all the things you like to do. Just be you,” the dads sing to their boy.

So why not have the boy break out some Van Halen vintage throwback threads and have him start pounding on a drum kit? Or why not have the boy chopping down a tree and working as a tree trimmer instead of going into corporate law?

You make the call.

“Why? Why are they SO desperate all the time to ruin absolutely everything? So sad that nothing is safe for children anymore,” a mother of two wrote in the comments on review site Common Sense Media. “They do NOT need the woke agenda shoved down their throats for another second! It’s a toddler show… come on that’s enough now. Aren’t all these show creators sick of losing money yet?” she asked.

The new CoComelon Lane on Netflix has a boy in a dress dance for his 2 gay dads



CoComelon is the most popular show for babies and toddlers ages 2+ pic.twitter.com/wSYyEZEzMJ — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) December 20, 2023

Never forget that this is Netflix that we’re talking about. We’re talking about a company that is paying to host a special where a trans writer (biological female who’s living as a man) will grill potential sperm donors in front of a live audience on why they should be selected to serve up the sperm that will impregnate the Netflix writer.

Seriously.

That’s the level of demented we’re dealing with here and they’re only going to keep pushing the envelope.