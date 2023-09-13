Netflix’s Upcoming Crime Thriller ‘Reptile’ Looks Unbelievably Sinister

Videos by OutKick

Netflix might have another huge hit on its hands with “Reptile.”

The trailer for the film dropped in August, and the streaming giant continues to trickle out content ahead of its September 29 release.

The plot is described as, “A hardened detective uncovers a complex web of deception as he digs for the truth behind the brutal murder of a young real estate agent.”

Definitely sounds interesting, and the first look at the movie was unsettling to say the least.

Netflix releases a new look at Benicio Del Toro’s new movie “Reptile.”

Now, Netflix has dropped a clip from “Reptile” featuring Benicio Del Toro in the lead role in some kind of shootout in a house.

Give it a watch below. It’s bound to stoke more excitement.

This looks like it’s going to be a very fun movie.

What do we all think about “Reptile”? I think it looks awesome, and it’s very clear the storyline will go substantially deeper than whatever is happening on the surface.

It’s a murder mystery, but it also appears there might be a bit of a paranormal twist to it. Yeah, you don’t need to say much more.

Go ahead and sign me up immediately. Plus, for those of you who don’t know, the ringing in the clip above is exactly what happens to your ears when you fire a gun without hearing protection in an enclosed area. Very accurate.

Justin Timberlake stars in “Reptile” with Benicio Del Toro and Alicia Silverstone. It’s a film from Netflix. (Credit: Netflix)

The cast is also unbelievably strong. Del Toro is joined by Alicia Silverstone and Justin Timberlake in the Netflix thriller.

Del Toro by himself is an outstanding talent. Throw in the other two and there’s a clear formula for success. Don’t forget Timberlake was awesome in “The Social Network.”

He had a criminally underrated role in the film.

You can check out “Reptile” starting September 29 on Netflix. It should be fun to see what rabbit hole viewers are taken down.