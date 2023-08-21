Trailer For Benicio Del Toro’s Netflix Crime Mystery Will Send A Chill Down Your Spine

Videos by OutKick

Netflix’s upcoming movie “Reptile” with Benicio Del Toro looks like it’s going to be an absolutely fascinating ride.

The plot is described by the streaming giant as, “Following the brutal murder of a young real estate agent, a hardened detective attempts to uncover the truth in a case where nothing is as it seems, and by doing so dismantles the illusions in his own life.”

Does that raise your interest levels a little bit? Well, just wait until you check out the trailer with Del Toro, Alicia Silverstone and Justin Timberlake. It’s trippy as hell.

“Reptile” looks like it’s going to mess with your mind.

I’m a massive sucker for movies and shows that are dark, trippy, mysterious and take viewers on an unexpected journey.

It’s one of the reasons I LOVE the first season of “True Detective” and the first season of “Westworld.” Both seasons of TV managed to captivate audiences in a very dark and menacing fashion.

It seems that “Reptile” with Del Toro, Silverstone and Timberlake will do the exact same. The preview is unbelievably unnerving.

Seriously, what the hell is this movie about? We’re not dealing with actual reptiles, right? That’d be way too nuts for a movie that seems so serious.

Also, this is a great cast. While I’m not overly familiar with Silverstone’s work, Del Toro is a legend and is elite when it comes to dark roles. Look no further than “Sicario” for proof of that fact.

Justin Timberlake is also criminally underrated. He was one of the best parts of “The Social Network.”

Netflix released an incredibly sinister trailer for “Reptile.” The movie stars Benicio Del Toro, Alicia Silverstone and Justin Timberlake. (Cr. Netflix ©2023)

“Reptile” drops on Netflix October 6. There’s a 100% chance I’ll be giving it a shot. Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.