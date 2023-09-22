NERF Is Launching Action Parks In New Jersey, Tennessee And They Look Awesome

Videos by OutKick

It’s time for parents to get revenge on their kids for constantly shooting NERF missiles and darts at them for years as they were growing up. Beginning next year, the toy company will be launching multiple action parks to bring the ultimate nostalgia trip for everyone to enjoy.

The NERF Action Xperience will encompass 29,000 square feet and will include all sorts of various activities and games. You’ll be able to go with your buddies and play in the blaster battle zones, sport challenges, a damn obstacle course as well as a place for food and drinks. The company said that it will also be open for corporate events. Uhm, company retreat anyone?!

Sign. Me. Up.

Forget paintball or laser tag, anyone and everyone can load and shoot a Nerf gun. I remember scouring thru Toys R Us looking at all the different Nerf weapons growing up and those are NOTHING like what they have today. I mean look at this – you have straight up bazooka missile launchers now.

And imagine having one of these to clean up all the darts?!

NERF SOLD OVER 40 MILLION BLASTERS IN 2020

Honestly, not only will the action parks probably be a fun time but it’s probably cheaper than purchasing this one Nerf gun that apparently goes for over $270!

The first two Nerf theme parks are expected to launch in 2024 and will be located in Paramus, NJ followed by Pigeon Forge, Tennessee.