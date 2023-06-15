Neighbors Try To Kick A Single Mom Out Of Their Gated Community For Making X-Rated Content In Her Backyard

Videos by OutKick

Neighbors in a gated community in Australia aren’t fans of the content being created by a single mom in her own backyard. They’re so upset that they sent her property manager an email insinuating that she should be kicked out of the rental property because of it.

In addition to the complaints about her content, which the neighbors claim is X-rated, they had complaints about her pets roaming the neighborhood and noise coming from her house. The trouble all started after the neighbors found out that she made her living on OnlyFans.

OnlyFans model plotting revenge against her neighbor (Image Credit: Teasing Tammy/TikTok)

The content creator, known as Teasing Tammy on social media and on OnlyFans, denies the claims made against her by her neighbors. She admits to making content in her backyard, but says the content isn’t X-rated.

Tammy said of the allegations, “I only make content for TikTok in my backyard, and I wear a bikini.”

The complaints aren’t going to lead to a career change for the mother of two. She has mouths to feed after all and plans on creating more content in order to do that. Content that she says earns her more than $137,000 a year.

Not to mention, making content is a job Tammy enjoys doing. She told the Daily Mail, “I’m a single mum who does OnlyFans for a living to support my two young children; I love my job and I embrace it.”

Teasing Tammy Doesn’t Sound Like The Problem

There are countless reasons to want your neighbors to find somewhere else to live. Your neighbor making bikini content in their own backyard isn’t one of them.

Unless of course you keep catching your husband staring out into the neighbor’s yard. Which honestly might be why the complaints are being tossed around in the first place.

The pets roaming around and the noise could be slightly annoying, but if you’re expecting life in a neighborhood to be completely annoyance free then you’re the problem.

It’s not the single mom making content for her TikTok and OnlyFans subscribers. Has the content game changed society for better or worse? That’s hard to say.

One thing is for sure, it’s here and that means there are going to be a lot more backyards being used for bikini content. So maybe it’s time to get used to it.