Influencer Received A Note From Angry Wife Because Her Husband Can’t Stop Watching Influencer Through Ring Doorbell

Technology has done a lot of great things for society. It’s connected people like never before. We can even use modern technology to spy on our neighbors through a camera on our doorbells.

Social media influencer Emily Katz found out that one of her neighbors has been keeping his eye on her through their Ring doorbell when his angry wife decided to leave her a note.

Emily Katz/TikTok

Apparently Emily likes to take out her trash without any “pants” on and the neighbor apparently likes to watch. She shared the note left by the angry wife with her more than 274,000 TikTok followers.

The note reads, “Hi – My husband can see you on our ring camera – Please put pants on when you take out your trash!!! – Your neighbor.”

The comment section was, as expected, supportive of Emily’s pantless trash removal habits. How could they not be?

One commented, “Write back. ‘Thanks but I’m good. Talk to your husband, not me.'”

“Nope. Tell them to turn off the camera,” another supporter commented.

Another said, “My husband can look all he wants as long as he calls me to come look too.”

These Are Two Of The Worst Neighbors Of All-Time

Imagine living next to these two. One of them is spying on you through a doorbell camera and the other one is blaming you for their partner’s spying.

I’m no relationship expert or anything, but the neighbor has beef with one person and one person only. That would be her husband.

The resolution to this is a simple one. The guy needs to quit creeping through the doorbell camera and do what everyone else does.

Follow Emily on Instagram or on one of her other social media platforms and that includes on OnlyFans, because of course she has one of those.

The wife still won’t be happy, but there probably won’t be a notes being dropped off for that activity.