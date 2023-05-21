Nebraska President Predicts Massive Expansion Amid Oregon And Washington Rumors

Videos by OutKick

University of Nebraska president Ted Carter sounds ready and willing to add more teams to the Big Ten.

Expansion and realignment remains one of the biggest stories in college sports as the PAC-12 fights for survival. Oregon and Washington have reportedly been vetted and cleared to join the B1G, but no official invite has come yet.

If it does come, the PAC-12 could collapse in a matter of days. If Carter has his way, the Big Ten is definitely not stopping with just USC and UCLA.

Nebraska president Ted Carter predicts massive expansion. (Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images)

Is Big Ten expansion imminent?

“How big should (Big Ten) be? Do we need 4 more Pac-12 teams? … I think we have another year or 2 of the status quo w/few minor changes. But I think over next year there’s going to be a lot of big changes that are going to happen. 2 teams that move from 1 of the Power 5 conferences that cause things to unravel. There’s a domino effect. 1 team leaves (the ACC) it has a domino effect. Same w/(teams leaving) the Pac-12,” Carter explained during an interview with Tom Shatel.

Without naming any specific programs, it definitely sounds like Carter is absolutely on the side of rapid and aggressive expansion. Oregon and Washington have to be the two programs at the top of the Big Ten’s wish list out of the PAC-12.

How many teams will the B1G add?

The Big Ten will add USC and UCLA summer 2024. The decision to expand to the west coast shocked and stunned the college sports world last summer.

It was arguably the most ambitious realignment plan in the history of college sports, and the PAC-12 has been in trouble ever since.

Commissioner George Kliavkoff has been fighting for a new media, but so far, has failed to secure one. The Big 12 is at the gates waiting to poach multiple PAC-12 programs, and Oregon and Washington believe the B1G will accept them with open arms

Oregon reportedly is a top realignment target for the Big Ten. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)

The situation should be making the PAC-12 very nervous. As Carter said, the situation could explode once the first domino falls.

If the Big Ten does add the Ducks and Huskies, the conference will be at 18 teams and it will only further cement itself as the richest in America. The Big Ten’s new media deal already pays north of $1 billion annually.

Adding to premier programs with serious name recognition will only push that number further north.

Will Washington join the B1G? (Photo by Jeff Halstead/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

If we’re learned anything over the past year, it’s that things can change on a dime. It’s clear realignment isn’t done just yet. Now, everyone waits to see when the next domino might fall. Welcome to the chaos of college football. Are you not entertained?