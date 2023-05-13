Nebraska Pole Vaulter Jess Gardner Goes Viral For Third Nipple

Videos by OutKick

Nebraska pole-vaulter Jess Gardner — the Olivia Dunne of the pole vaulting world, some say — took some time before Friday’s Track & Field championships to address a nasty rumor going around Mother Internet:

That she has a third nipple.

Bravely confronting her over 200,000 followers on TikTok, Gardner looked them in the eye and let the cat out of the bag. Yes, it’s a third nipple. No, she’s not ashamed of it.

So back off, losers!

“It’s true, I do have a third nipple, I’m not going to lie,” she said, replying to Mike M’s question, 3rd nip?

“I used to be ashamed, but I’m just going to own it. My sisters used to call me triple nipple.”

Olivia Dunne of pole vaulting, Jess Gardner, goes viral for speaking the truth

Well, there you have it. What’s long been speculated is now confirmed. Did I think I’d start my Saturday diving into the world of third nipples?

Nope. But it’s not exactly a college football Saturday today and the news ain’t exactly flowing.

Google tells me 1-5% of the human population is just like Nebraska Jess Gardner here, and the official term for a third nipple is NOT Triple Nipple. Instead, it’s supernumerary nipples or accessory nipples.

That last one seems like a joke, but it’s not — I checked.

Anyway, good for Jess for speaking the truth. It’s not exactly as brave or revelatory as Michal J. Fox’s current documentary on his Parkinson’s that’s blowing up the internet right now, but brave is brave.

Shockingly, this TikTok is one of Gardner’s most viral yet. Can’t imagine why seeing as she’s talking about nipples.

I doubt it’ll be the last viral hit, though. The Nebraska pole-vaulter has vaulted up the influencer rankings for months now, with OutKick shockingly declaring her the Olivia Dunne of Pole Vaulting.

I don’t think Livvy has an accessory nipple, though — so advantage, Jess!