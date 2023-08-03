Nebraska Pole Vaulter Jess Gardner Calls Out Soft Husker Football Players

Videos by OutKick

Nebraska pole vaulter Jess Gardner is ready to get back to the grind as the new school year approaches, but she may be on an island.

Apparently, there are a couple unnamed Husker football players who are whining about fall camp, and Gardner ain’t happy about it.

Naturally, the TikTok star took to … TikTok … to call them out. Nearly 30,000 views later, we had ourselves a viral video.

Hear that, fellas? Tighten the hell up. Jess Gardner is one of the rising stars in the NIL world of college athletics, so I’d suggest you listen and get it together, STAT.

Now, we have no idea who’s bitching about fall practice because Jess spared them, but I’m not surprised. Back when I was an elite D3 college athlete, I constantly bitched about practice.

And our practices consisted of two hours of gossip in and around the batting cage, 10 minutes of running before and after, and 10 more minutes of “taking a knee” and “listening up.”

If you were a baseball player in high school or college, you know exactly what I’m talking about.

Anyway, back to football …

I feel like if you’re good enough/lucky enough to play D1 college football, you pretty much know what you signed up for, right?

Fall camp — especially the first week or two of August — is gonna be BRUTAL, but you shouldn’t be caught off guard by it.

Sounds like Matt Rhule is already running a tight ship up in Lincoln, though. Good to see. Maybe he should bring in Jess Gardner for a little post-practice pep talk.