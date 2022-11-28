Nebraska Closing In On Hiring SEC Offensive Coordinator

Nebraska is targeting South Carolina offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield to join Matt Rhule in Lincoln.

The Cornhuskers announced Matt Rhule as the program’s new head coach this past weekend, and he’s wasted no time trying to put together an impressive staff.

Rhule “is close to hiring” the OC for the Gamecocks, according to Pete Thamel. The two previously worked together at Temple, Baylor and in the NFL with the Carolina Panthers.

Sources: Nebraska is close to hiring South Carolina OC Marcus Satterfield as the school’s new offensive coordinator. Satterfield worked with Matt Rhule at Temple, Baylor and the Carolina Panthers. South Carolina’s offense scored 94 points in wins over Tennessee and Clemson. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) November 28, 2022

South Carolina made a strong push to keep Satterfield, but his ties to Rhule and the opportunity to go to Nebraska won out. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) November 28, 2022

Will it be a big hire for Matt Rhule and Nebraska?

Marcus Satterfield has been involved in coaching for more than two decades, and he’s coached at some incredibly impressive places as noted above.

Now, Rhule is attempting to get the band back together in Lincoln. It sounds like it’s all but a done deal at this point.

Matt Rhule is the new head coach of the Nebraska Cornhuskers. (Credit: Nebraska Football/Twitter)

In wins over Clemson and Tennessee this season, Satterfield’s offense has put up an incredible 94 points. The counter argument might be the offense was atrocious against Georgia when the team scored just seven points. However, it’s Georgia. You can’t really hold that against him.

Down the stretch, South Carolina’s offense has shown great improvement, Spencer Rattler has played at an improved level as the season has gone on and there’s no question Satterfield knows how to put a solid offense together.

Nebraska targeting South Carolina OC Marcus Satterfield. (Photo by Eakin Howard/Getty Images)

If he does ink a deal to coach with Matt Rhule at Nebraska, it will be a very solid decision from all involved. Come get some of that Big Ten money, Marcus Satterfield!