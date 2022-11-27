Matt Rhule’s Nebraska Contract Is Massive

Matt Rhule is a very wealthy man after reaching a deal with Nebraska.
The Cornhuskers announced Rhule as the new head coach of the program Saturday, and they didn’t get him cheap.
The former Panthers and Baylor coach will earn $72 million over the next eight years. That breaks down to an average of $9 million annually.
Matt Rhule is getting paid some serious money.
Nebraska wanted to make a huge splash, and that’s exactly what happened by landing Rhule. He’s a proven winner at the college level with a ton of success at Baylor and Temple.
While his time in the NFL was a disaster – this deal will offset the money still owed by the Panthers – there’s no doubt the man knows how to coach.
He is a man known for rebuilding programs.. Rhule inherited a mess at Baylor. The team was a disaster with a depleted roster.
By year two, he had the Bears chugging along and was very competitive. By year three in Waco, Matt Rhule went 11-3. The turnaround was incredible.
Nebraska will definitely be expecting the exact same results after handing Rhule $72 million.
Expectations are through the roof, and Rhule is getting more than a big enough check to justify it. It’s an incredibly exciting time to be a Nebraska fan.