Matt Rhule’s Nebraska Contract Is Massive

Matt Rhule is a very wealthy man after reaching a deal with Nebraska.

The Cornhuskers announced Rhule as the new head coach of the program Saturday, and they didn’t get him cheap.

The former Panthers and Baylor coach will earn $72 million over the next eight years. That breaks down to an average of $9 million annually.

When Nebraska hired Matt Rhule, they did more than just set up their future — they also offset the vast majority of the $34M the #Panthers still owed him. This was the thought when CAR hired Rhule. If he didn't work out, they would be covered. He'll make $72M over 8 in Nebraska. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 27, 2022

Matt Rhule is getting paid some serious money.

Nebraska wanted to make a huge splash, and that’s exactly what happened by landing Rhule. He’s a proven winner at the college level with a ton of success at Baylor and Temple.

While his time in the NFL was a disaster – this deal will offset the money still owed by the Panthers – there’s no doubt the man knows how to coach.

He is a man known for rebuilding programs.. Rhule inherited a mess at Baylor. The team was a disaster with a depleted roster.

By year two, he had the Bears chugging along and was very competitive. By year three in Waco, Matt Rhule went 11-3. The turnaround was incredible.

Nebraska will definitely be expecting the exact same results after handing Rhule $72 million.

Matt Rhule’s Nebraska contract is worth $72 million over eight years. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

Expectations are through the roof, and Rhule is getting more than a big enough check to justify it. It’s an incredibly exciting time to be a Nebraska fan.