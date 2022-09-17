Nebraska Institutes Strict New Practice Rules After Firing Scott Frost

Things are getting stricter in Lincoln when it comes to the Nebraska Cornhuskers practicing.

Nebraska is attempting to rebuild after firing Scott Frost following a 16-31 record with the team, and the Cornhuskers will take the field Saturday against Oklahoma.

What has interim head coach Mickey Joseph been doing to turn things around? Music and blackshirts are now banned at practice.

Nebraska plays Oklahoma Saturday. (Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images)

“We’re all going to wear the red and white, and when we feel you deserve to wear the blackshirts, we’ll give them back to you … I’m going to give the blackshirts back when I think they should,” Joseph explained to the media.

Nebraska’s defense has long been known as the blackshirts due to the color being worn in practice, and back when the Cornhuskers were a dominant program, offenses around the country feared the unit.

However, over the past decade or so, the Cornhuskers have fallen off in a huge way and nobody fears the program.

Nebraska is trying to make a change.

Clearly, Joseph is intent on leaving an impact on the program during his time as the interim head coach, and stripping away the blackshirts is one of his early moves.

Nebraska interim coach Mickey Joseph bans blackshirts and music in practice. (Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images)

Given how bad the Cornhuskers have become, there’s no reason the legendary Nebraska players should want to be associated at all.

As Joseph said, when they earn the blackshirts, they can get them back.

What about the music?

While stripping away the blackshirts might make sense, I’m not sure how banning music will accomplish much.

Does Joseph want his player to be flying around with a ton of energy? Great music can help set the tone, but it’s now banned in Lincoln for the time being.

Will Mickey Joseph improve Nebraska? (Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images)

We’ll find out at noon EST if Joseph’s changes have had any impact. Personally, I wouldn’t bet on it. I fully expect the Sooners to rock the Cornhuskers.