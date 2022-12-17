Mickey Joseph is no longer a member of the Nebraska coaching staff.

The former interim head coach of the Cornhuskers was arrested on a felony charge of assault by strangulation or suffocation after an alleged physical altercation with his wife at the end of November.

Joseph is accused of attempting to strangle his wife while she was on a couch. He has denied the allegations. Now, his time with the Cornhuskers is over.

“Coach Joseph is no longer part of the University of Nebraska football program or an employee of the University,” an athletic department spokesperson told Omaha.com about Joseph’s status with the program.

Joseph is owed roughly $1.2 million over the next two years on his assistant coaching contract. It’s unclear whether or not he’ll get that money, and the athletic department declined to give further details to Omaha.com. His contract did allow for him to be fired for cause if he violated the law, according to the same report.

His last day was December 6.

Nebraska gets rid of Mickey Joseph. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

Nebraska hired Matt Rhule as the new head coach of the Cornhuskers, and it initially looked like Joseph was likely going to hang around.

Again, he was owed a lot of money, and was incredibly popular within the athletic program. However, after his arrest, it seemed like the Cornhuskers were inevitably going to cut him loose.

Now, that’s exactly what has happened.

Mickey Joseph is no longer at Nebraska. (Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images)

Joseph will be back in court in January. It’s incredibly unlikely you’ll see a staff pick him up in the near future.