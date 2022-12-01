Brutal Details Emerge on Mickey Joseph’s Arrest, Involving Strangling Wife

One can only hope that Nebraska coach Mickey Joseph is done coaching if the report of what he did to his wife Wednesday afternoon is accurate.

Joseph was arrested after Lincoln police received a domestic violence call and detained at a separate location after fleeing his home. The 54-year-old Cornhhuskers coach, who briefly stepped in as HC when the program fired Scott Frost, was arrested on suspicion of strangulation and assault.

More Details Emerge Following Joseph’s Arrest

The incident was reportedly started over a possible extramarital affair involving wife Priscilla Joseph, which prompted Mickey to push his spouse; pull her hair; grab her by the throat; then strike her in the face as she tried to defend herself.

Authorities confirmed, via court filings delivered Thursday (per KETV-7), that Joseph’s wife had trauma marks on the left side of her face. Lincoln Police Officer Steve Redlin provided details on the scene in the court documents.

“Priscilla reported (Mickey) pushed her from the front, causing her to fall onto the couch,” the officer noted. “Priscilla advised (Mickey) got on top of her on the couch and placed his hands around her throat. She specifically stated, ‘He pushed me on the couch and strangled me.'”

Joseph was charged with one felony count of assault by strangulation, according to Lancaster County prosecutors. He was scheduled to appear, via video conference, in court Thursday. Joseph’s bail was set at $2,000.

The coach was placed on administrative leave by Nebraska’s athletic department following news of the arrest.

New Huskers head coach Matt Rhule commented on Joseph’s arrest Thursday during an appearance on The Jim Rome Show.

“We were scheduled to meet yesterday, but then obviously, things have changed since then,” Rhule said, adding that he was “shocked and surprised” by Joseph’s activity.