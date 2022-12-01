Former Nebraska HC Mickey Joseph Arrested for Third-Degree Assault

Former Nebraska football interim head coach Mickey Joseph, who led the program after Scott Frost’s firing last season, was arrested Wednesday afternoon and booked for strangulation and third-degree domestic assault.

According to the Lincoln Police Department‘s official release, Joseph was arrested at 1:54 p.m. on Wednesday after they received calls of a domestic disturbance on S. 34th and Tree Line Drive. LPD noted that Joseph was arrested at a separate location and booked in Lancaster County Jail.

No additional information was provided regarding the victim due to compliance with Nebraska State Law, per LPD.

On Wed, Nov 30 @ 1:54pm LPD was dispatched to a home near S 34th & Tree Line Drive on a domestic disturbance. Upon concluding the investigation, Robert ‘Mickey’ Joseph, age 54 of Lincoln, was arrested for Strangulation and 3rd Degree Domestic Assault. He was lodged in jail. pic.twitter.com/aiyzvVi8it — Lincoln Police (@Lincoln_Police) November 30, 2022

Joseph stayed with the Huskers’ coaching staff following his run as interim HC, returning on a restructured contract as associate head coach. He previously served as an associate head coach for the LSU Tigers before moving on as Nebraska’s wide receivers coach.

OutKick reported in early November that Joseph was vetted for the Arizona State head coaching job.

With new Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule now calling the shots. Joseph was also known to the program as an ex-player, having played QB from 1988-1991.

Nebraska athletic director Trev Alberts commented on the arrest Wednesday afternoon, stating that Joseph will be placed on administrative leave.

“I was made aware of the charges against Coach Joseph, and given the nature of the allegations and based on University policy he has been placed on administrative leave,” Alberts’ statement read. “We will have no additional comment at this time.”

