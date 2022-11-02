Arizona State Reportedly Interested In Unexpected Coach

Arizona State is reportedly taking a look at Mickey Joseph.

Joseph is currently the interim head coach of the Nebraska Cornhuskers, and while it’s unlikely he remains in Lincoln when the season is done, he might still end up being a P5 coach.

Reps for Joseph and an entity working on behalf of the Sun Devils to find the program’s next head coach have been in contact, according to On3.

Nebraska is 2-3 under Mickey Joseph. Will a different team hire him? (Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images)

It’s unclear at this point how serious the interest might be, but the fact talks are ongoing indicates there’s at least mild interest. Mickey Joseph has no prior head coaching experience before being named the interim leader in Lincoln.

If ASU hires Joseph, it’d be a very bold choice. He’s 2-3 since taking over after Scott Frost was fired. The Cornhuskers have losses to Illinois, Purdue and Oklahoma under him, and wins over Rutgers and Indiana.

It’s not exactly been an impressive five game run.

Arizona State reportedly interested in Nebraska interim coach Mickey Joseph. (Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images)

Can Mickey Joseph elevate Arizona State?

However, anyone can admit Joseph has some serious energy and passion. He recently warned that people don’t want “this f**ker” to wake up when talking about the Cornhuskers.

He’s definitely not afraid to get after it, but does that mean he’s the right man for the Sun Devils? ASU needs a coach who can bring in stability and recruit.

Joseph can likely do the latter, but it remains to be seen if he can do the former.

Will Mickey Joseph keep the Nebraska job? (Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images)

Fortune favors the bold, and hiring Mickey Joseph would be about as bold as it gets. Fans should have an answer in a couple months, and we now know Joseph is a name to keep an eye on.