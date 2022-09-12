Nebraska Is Targeting A Major Big 12 Coach: REPORT

The Nebraska Cornhuskers are reportedly targeting Matt Campbell as the next coach of the program.

Nebraska pulled the trigger Sunday on firing Scott Frost after he compiled a career record of 16-31 in Lincoln, and the search is now on for his replacement.

It’s “highly expected” the Iowa State head coach “will eventually be the next” leader of the Cornhuskers, according to Lars Anderson.

NEWS: I’ve never claimed to be a breaking news person, but here we go: Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell is the primary target of NU AD Trev Alberts, sources tell me. It is HIGHLY expected that Campbell will eventually be the next head coach of @HuskerFBNation. — Lars Anderson (@LarsAnderson71) September 11, 2022

Campbell currently makes about $4 million a year to coach the Cyclones, and there’s no doubt at all Nebraska could hand him way more money than that.

That’s a drop in the bucket for the decision makers in Lincoln. From a financial standpoint, there’s no question Nebraska has the means to steal him, and they should definitely consider doing it because Campbell is a very solid coach.

Will Matt Campbell be the next head coach at Nebraska? (Photo by David K Purdy/Getty Images)

Iowa State is a notoriously hard place to win at. Yet, he’s earned a 44-34 record in Ames, and hasn’t finished below .500 since his first season with the program.

That’s incredibly impressive when you consider the fact Iowa State definitely doesn’t have the resources major powers do. The school also isn’t located in a rich recruiting area.

There are plenty of reasons he shouldn’t win, but Campbell always finds a way to be competitive. It makes perfect sense that Nebraska would be targeting him.

Nebraska reportedly targeting Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell (Photo by Roy K. Miller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Unfortunately for Nebraska fans, no decision is coming until the regular season is over. So, buckle up and prepare to ride out a ton of rumors over the next couple months.