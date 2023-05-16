Ndamukong Suh Wants To Still Play But Don’t Expect Him In Preseason

Videos by OutKick

Ndamaukong Suh is using his veteran card.

The longtime defensive tackle says that he wants to play in the NFL, but only under his terms… mainly, that teams shouldn’t expect to see him in the preseason.

“I have no desire to be in a training camp,” Suh told NFL Total Access. “I will come in and watch and look and give some advice, but when Week 1 happens I’ll be ready.”

Hey, at least he’s honest.

Don't expect Ndamukong Suh to choose next team before camp: "I have no desire to be in a training camp," Suh smiles on NFL Total Access. https://t.co/HqxE1eBkkf pic.twitter.com/WduKUTSqHz — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) May 16, 2023

Suh would be returning for his 14th year in the NFL. With that many years under his belt, he feels that he doesn’t need to go through the rigorous workout sessions that preparing for an NFL season brings. Oh, there’s also the fact that he brings three Super Bowl appearances in the past five years.

Although teams may be hesitant to bring the free agent on from a physical standpoint, there’s no doubt that he mentally knows the game of football.

But he also has a legitimate track record of being prepared and ready to go. Last season he joined the Eagles on Week 8 as a backup but played in both the NFC Championship and Super Bowl.

Ndamukong Suh hopes to chase down more quarterbacks this coming season. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

With the increase in injuries that happen, especially with linemen, you can be sure that some team somewhere could use the 313-pound Suh to help propel their defense as he chases down some opposing quarterbacks.

During the NFL Total Access segment, one of the hosts suggested that the Lions, Seahawks or Ravens could be suitable options for him.