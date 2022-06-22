Suh Names Favorite Quarterback To Sack

Ndamukong Suh is a free agent right now that’s spent these past few months on TV. He was asked on ESPN’s NFL Live who he enjoyed sacking the most. He was also asked to explain his NFL future.

“I’m excited to really just understand where I can potentially be,” Suh said. “It looks like the Bucs are out of the picture, but excited to look at the other options.”

And this is where it gets interesting. “Patrick Mahomes,” he said. Already? Wow.

A surprising answer from a veteran defensive player, but it shows how good Mahomes really is. You know you’re a good player when you’re entering your sixth season and veterans put you ahead of Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers on their sack list.

Here’s the full list from Suh:

.@NdamukongSuh ranked his favorite QBs to sack 👀🌶 pic.twitter.com/q3x3Mb6FM3 — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) June 21, 2022

Patrick Mahomes Tony Romo Aaron Rodgers Tom Brady Jay Cutler

Romo sitting at no. 2 makes perfect sense as he was mostly the face of the Dallas Cowboys and everyone, except for their obnoxious fans, want to unravel what they care about. Tony Romo being slammed to the turf meant unhappy Cowboys fans and perhaps this is why Romo snuck his way up the list? Either way, can’t fault the answer.

Aaron Rodgers is a hit-or-miss guy. You either love him, or hate him. Not only that, but he’s been on top of his game ever since he stepped in for Brett Favre. Sometimes you take long-term excellence as a challenge, and we have every reason to believe Suh wants to rain on that parade. He’s that type of dude.

Jay Cutler, while mostly forgotten about, is a great and understandable answer. He played like Brett Favre and had a major chip on his shoulder that possibly rubbed opposing players the wrong way. Plus, it was always entertaining seeing Cutler strip-sacked to the disappointment of delusional Bears fans.

If YOU were playing in the NFL, who would you want to sack most? Is it Patty Mahomes? Or would you love an opportunity for a coverage sack on an elusive Lamar Jackson? So many great choices.