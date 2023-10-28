NC State Coach Dave Doeren Tells Steve Smith ‘Kiss My Ass’ After Win Over Clemson

Videos by OutKick

Down goes Clemson — again. This time, at the hands of the NC State Wolfpack and their fiery coach, Dave Doeren.

After his team took down the Tigers Saturday afternoon, the longtime coach had some choice words for the doubters.

Well, one particular doubter: Former Pro Bowl wide receiver Steve Smith Sr.

“Tell Steve Smith in the studio this ain’t a basketball school,” Doeren said. “He can kiss my ass.”

NC State coach Dave Doeren 😳pic.twitter.com/YCW8r7M3su — The Sporting News (@sportingnews) October 28, 2023

Well OK then!

Doeren’s comments ran live on the CW. Smith was not, in fact, in studio for the CW, but we’ll give Coach a pass for not keeping his broadcast networks straight. Clemson coach Dabo Swinney was baffled, too.

But Steve Smith was the guest picker on ESPN’s College GameDay Saturday. And he had no faith in the Wolfpack to pull out a win — even with Clemson on a downslide.

“Clemson has ben struggling. They’re not the Clemson that we’ve loved over the years,” Smith said. “But NC State, unfortunately, they’re waiting for basketball to start.”

Co-host Kirk Herbstreit agreed: “You’re right.”

Steve Smith Sr. earlier on College GameDay:



"Clemson has been struggling. They're not the Clemson that we've loved over the years. But NC State, unfortunately, they're waiting for basketball to start." pic.twitter.com/wIFyev8gxx — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) October 28, 2023

Well, he was not right. The Wolfpack got the win, 24-17, despite being out-gained by Clemson by 162 yards on offense. The Tigers attempted to muster a fourth-quarter comeback but ultimately fell short. NC State advanced to 5-3, while Clemson fell to 4-4.

This is Clemson’s first four-loss season since 2010 and the first time the program has lost back-to-back games since 2011. Just a couple weeks ago, Swinney said the Tigers should lose a few more games to lighten up the bandwagon. He certainly got what he asked for.

Meanwhile, watch what you say about NC State. Because Dave Doeren keeps the receipts.

