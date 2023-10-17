Dabo Swinney Suggests Clemson Should Lose Some More Games To Drop Bandwagon Fans

Videos by OutKick

If you’re not a true fan, Dabo Swinney doesn’t want you.

The Clemson football head coach unloaded on so-called “bandwagon” fans who aren’t pleased with the Tigers’ 2023 campaign. Ranked No. 9 in the preseason, Clemson has fallen out of the polls after losses to Duke and Florida State.

“We’re at a point in our time, and I hate that, where people, if you don’t go undefeated, (say) ‘You’re losers. You’re terrible.’ And it’s just such a terrible mindset,” Swinney said. “And honestly, maybe we need to lose a few games and lighten up the bandwagon. Sometimes the bandwagon can get a little too full.”

(Photo by Eakin Howard/Getty Images)

In fairness to those fans, though, you kind of have to go undefeated in college football. You can maybe afford to lose one if it’s to a really good team. But two losses? Go ahead and kiss your playoff chances goodbye. And at 4-2, Clemson is now just playing for a nice, consolation bowl game.

Don’t yell at me, Dabo. I don’t make the rules.

“That’s the one good thing about going through a little bit of so-called adversity is you really find out who’s with you and who’s not,” he said.

“But as far as our program, hey, we may win every one of these games out. We could lose every one of them. We’re a really good team that could beat anybody and we’re a team that could lose to anybody. But our program is built to last. We’re going to be around for a long time.”

(Photo by David Jensen/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Someone from the PR office must have made a call. Because during his Tuesday news conference, Dabo slightly walked back his comments about the fair weather fans.

“Our fans are awesome. I mean, 98.5% of our fans are amazing. I mean, I’ve been here 20… this is my 21st year, so I mean, literally 98.5% are amazing,” Dabo said. “But we got one and a half % that they’re with you win or win… You know, a little adversity in this world is sometimes good, because, for a couple of reasons, I think sometimes you can win so much you lose appreciation for the blessing.”

The veteran coach made it clear no one, including him, was satisfied with a 4-2 start. But most college football fans would give their left arm to experience the success Clemson has seen over the past decade.

Dabo expounding on these comments: "98.5% of our fans are amazing, but we have 1.5% of our fans that are with you win or win … they're part of the problem, not part of the solution."



"If anybody doesn't believe in us after the last 15 years, they never believed anyway." https://t.co/z5tL5YY9nU pic.twitter.com/vDiAx4Yc7u — Marc Whiteman (@MarcWYFFNews4) October 17, 2023

“That’s just a reality. And it’s hard to win. It’s freaking hard to win. And to win consistently is almost impossible. So people don’t understand that I can’t, I can’t help them,” Swinney continued.

“But I just made the comment of, you know, a little adversity along the way the one, you hate it, but the one positive is it makes you grow. But you also learn kind of who’s with you. And that’s a good thing. That’s good.”

So Dabo might be backpedaling on the “bandwagon” terminology, but I won’t. Because no one feels sorry for a fanbase that’s used to winning all the time.

Clemson earned six consecutive playoff berths from 2015-20. In that time, the Tigers appeared in four national championship games, winning in 2016 and 2018.

In other words, Clemson fans have been spoiled rotten. And now they’re getting a dose of reality.

